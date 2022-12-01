Tyson Fury isn't in full health heading into his trilogy with Derek Chisora.

On Saturday night in Manchester, 'The Gypsy King' will make his long-awaited return. The WBC Heavyweight Champion has been out of action since a knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Following the win, Fury announced his retirement.

He later went back on that and targeted a heavyweight unification against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2. While 'The Cat' later won the bout, he turned down a December date with Fury, as did 'AJ'.

After those talks fell through, the Brit targeted a trilogy match with 'Del Boy'. They previously faced off in 2011 and 2014, with Fury easily winning both contests. Across bout matchups, Chisora won only a handful of rounds.

Due to their first two fights, Tyson Fury is a massive favorite to retain his title on Saturday. However, it's not going to be easy, as the British star is reportedly struggling with many injuries.

In an interview with ESPN, Fury revealed that he's struggling with a variety of issues. He stated:

"My elbows are all f***ed up, both arms. I've been punching for so long, and my arms are f***ed, shoulders, back, everything... I can't do what I used to be able to do. It's paining me. I used to be able to do all this fancy s*** and get out of the way of a million punches like 'The Matrix.'

Tyson Fury discusses why he came out of retirement

Tyson Fury exited retirement for a very simple reason, and it has nothing to do with becoming a unified champion.

When 'The Gypsy King' retired in April, he instantly began teasing a return. After his knockout win over Dillian Whyte, he teased a clash with UFC Heavyweight Champion, Francis Ngannou.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Francis Ngannou tells Tyson Fury that he wants the fight to go down in 2023 Francis Ngannou tells Tyson Fury that he wants the fight to go down in 2023 👀 https://t.co/iSPexqwt43

The matchup with 'The Predator' soon fell to the wayside, and the focus on becoming a unified heavyweight champion soon emerged. If Fury is able to defeat Oleksandr Usyk, he could become the first undisputed heavyweight titleholder since Lennox Lewis.

While many fans believe that's why Tyson Fury exited retirement, that's not why. In an interview with ESPN, the champion stated that his boredom led to the end of his brief retirement, and that's it.

He stated:

"I decided to come back 'cause I was bored, basically. And I can still knock motherf***ers out and get paid to do it."

