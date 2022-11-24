Tyson Fury doesn't really care about boxing Anthony Joshua at this point.

'The Gypsy King' is set to return to the ring next month in a trilogy bout against Derek Chisora. The WBC Heavyweight Champion easily dominated their first two bouts in 2011, and 2014 respectively, winning by knockout in the latter contest.

If one listens to Fury, the clash with 'Del Boy' was far from his first choice. Over the last few months, he has been in talks with both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. To his credit, 'The Cat' was unable to make the December clash due to injury.

However, there's seemingly no reason why the matchup with 'AJ' didn't happen. Talks seemed to be going well for both sides, until the last minute. Despite the bout nearly being made official, talks fell apart, and Chisora got the nod.

Since then, Tyson Fury has bashed his U.K. foe several times in the media and in interviews. However, many fans have hoped that despite their failed negotiations, they could possibly fight in 2023. Sadly, that doesn't seem to be the case.

In an interview with Queensberry Promotions, Fury shot down a fight with Joshua, stating:

"No, there's no glamour in fighting a coward - none. I don't fight cowards, I only fight real men. That's a glamour fight? No way. My glamour fight was fighting the 42-0 Deontay Wilder in America."

Tyson Fury reveals plans for 2023

While a date with Anthony Joshua isn't on the table, Tyson Fury still has some big plans for 2023.

In an interview with Queensberry Promotions, 'The Gypsy King' gave fans a glimpse into his plans for next year. First up? Fury is aiming for a February clash with fellow champion Oleksandr Usyk.

In the event the fight happens, it would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in over two decades. While that would be nice for Fury, he's fine with also not facing Usyk. If that bout doesn't happen, he would like to face Joe Joyce in Wembley Stadium.

Along with that announcement, Tyson Fury voiced his desire to be active next year. In the interview, the champion stated:

"If Oleksandr Usyk don't want no smoke in February, then let's do Joe Joyce at Wembley. Joe, get fit mush, because if the middleweight don't want no smoke, you're in. I'm fighting three times next year and you can be one of them."

