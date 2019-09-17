Tyson Fury done with Otto Wallin; eyeing Deontay Wilder

Nitish Kapur FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 12 // 17 Sep 2019, 12:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tyson Fury in action with Otto Wallin on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury would have hoped that his victory over Otto Wallin would be as epic as his entrance commemorating the Mexican Independence Day. The enchanting loud crowd in Las Vegas witnessed the British heavyweight prevail after an early wound over his right eye to earn a majority decision against a tough and courageous Otto Wallin of Sweden.

The judges scored the fight unanimously 16-112, 117-111 and 118-110 in favour of the Gypsy King, but there were times when he confronted genuine threat.

The fight began gleefully for Fury as he kept the determined Wallin at bay in the inaugural rounds. Things differed in the third round when a punch by the Swedish boxer resulted in a bloody wound over Fury’s right eye.

Twice the ringside doctors examined his greatly bleeding face and chose to continue the fight. Referee Tony Weeks stopped the bout in round six to have the injury checked. It was promptly ascertained by him that the slash was set off by a punch, indicating that if the fight had to be stopped it would result in a technical knockout win for Wallin and the first loss of Fury’s career.

On paper, the fight was meant to be an easy one for Fury. Many considered it nothing more than a drill session for a harder forthcoming contest in the form of WBC champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder.

“Deontay Wilder, I want you next, bum! It is all preparation,” Fury said immediately after the fight. “I had a long time out of the ring, next is the big boy, the big ‘Bronze Bomber’ on February 22nd."

Both Wilder and Fury have agreed to terms for their exceedingly anticipated rematch. Boxing manager Frank Warren has declared that the fight between the two bohemians will happen next year, most probably in February.

The date is subject to Fury’s eye being fully healed and him being 100 percent fit. The duo also agreed for a third fight after their second encounter.

Their first match ended in a draw in December in Los Angeles, wherein Fury following a tough blow from Wilder infamously sat up like WWE legend The Undertaker. Both heavyweights have an unblemished record so far.