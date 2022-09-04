"Get up there my boy" - Tyson Fury meets UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards at WWE Clash at The Castle

Tyson Fury met newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards at WWE Clash at The Castle. The event is being held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The WBC Heavyweight Champion has a bit of history with WWE, having wrestled in 2019 against Braun Strowman and securing his first win. In a recent video he posted on Twitter, he met Edwards:

"I'm just here with Leon Edwards, the new UFC Champion, get up there my boy, get up, come on!"

Leon Edwards is the newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion after defeating Kamaru Usman by KO in the very last round. The Brit was behind on the scorecards and needed something special to win against the P4P number 1 fighter in the UFC. A kick to the face disguised by a jab had Usman out cold on the floor. The referee immediately called a stop to the contest.

Tyson Fury, on the other hand, is currently set to defend his WBC title against the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk. The pair are currently negotiating contracts for their potential fight for the title of Undisputed Heavyweight Champion. Fans are excited to see Fury come out of retirement for one last hoorah.

Take a look at the video posted by Fury:

Tyson Fury gives Leon Edwards advice backstage at WWE Clash at The Castle

Tyson Fury gave his fellow Brit Leon Edwards advice after the UFC fighter was recently crowned Welterweight Champion. Edwards was at the Principality Stadium with his newly won belt hanging from his shoulder. Fury first congratulated the UFC Champion on his win against one of the most dominant fighters the league has seen.

'The Gypsy King' then gave him some advice now that Edwards was champion:

"Now time to make that paper man. Get it in, get all what you can, while you can, coz nothing lasts forever, sun don't shine forever. And hold on to this belt."

Edwards responded by saying:

"I will, I will do, good man."

Tyson Fury has a lot of experience being a Champion. The Brit has gone from being the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world, to being depressed and abusing alcohol. So, 'The Gypsy King' knows what it takes to be champion and stay champion for a long time.

Take a look at the interaction below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85