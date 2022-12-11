Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury's resume is lacking compared to Anthony Joshua's. 'The Gypsy King' and 'AJ' have long been at odds. Despite both men having been champions for years at a time, they never faced off. However, that's not due to a lack of effort from all parties involved.

The pair were recently in talks to face off in December. While Fury initially wanted to face Oleksandr Usyk, 'The Cat' was forced to decline the date to injury. As a result, the WBC Heavyweight Champion targeted a clash with Joshua next.

Sadly for fans, the fight didn't come to fruition. Despite talks going well, they seemingly fell apart at the last minute. Fury decided to have a trilogy matchup with Derek Chisora last weekend, where 'Del Boy' lost badly.

Since their fight talks fell apart, Tyson Fury has repeatedly bashed his fellow countryman. The champion has stated that Joshua is nothing more than a bodybuilder and is a coward.

While Anthony Joshua has been mostly silent in regards to the attacks, Eddie Hearn has decided to stand up for his fighter. In a recent interview with ProBoxingFans, the head of Matchroom went after Fury for his resume. In fact, Hearn stated that Joshua's resume is better. The promoter opined:

"Anthony Joshua's résume is in a different league to Tyson Fury's. Fury fought Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. That's it in terms of elite heavyweights. I know Dillian Whyte was a good fight, but I'm talking about top, top guys consistently."

See his comments below:

Who will Anthony Joshua fight next?

Anthony Joshua likely won't be fighting Tyson Fury next but will instead face an old foe.

'AJ' has been out of the ring since his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August. While the former champion showcased a lot of improvement, he once again lost to 'The Cat' by decision.

Following the defeat, Joshua nearly made a quick turnaround to face Tyson Fury. Sadly, the fight fell apart, and the former champion has been quiet as to when he will return to the ring and who he will face.

However, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, has not. Over the last few months, the head of Matchroom Boxing has stated that Joshua will likely face Dillian Whyte next. 'The Body Snatcher' defeated Jermaine Franklin last month, with the British star ringside. In the event the fight happens, it'll be a rematch of their 2015 encounter. In that outing, Joshua won by a vicious seventh-round knockout.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte showing respect after Whyte's win over Jermaine Franklin tonight… Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte showing respect after Whyte's win over Jermaine Franklin tonight… https://t.co/j743g1GfPX

