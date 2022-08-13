Usyk vs. Joshua 2: Look back at Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk winning gold medal at London Olympics in 2012

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua both captured gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics. The Ukrainian competed in the Heavyweight category whereas the Brit campaigned at Super Heavyweight as an amateur.

The two former Olympic champions are set to meet for a second time on August 20 at Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah. Usyk convincingly beat 'AJ' in their first bout to claim a 12-round unanimous decision victory and capture the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO Heavyweight Championships.

Watch the full fight replay of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 1:

Usyk's victory was no surprise to boxing experts. With a record of 95-15, Usyk still possesses one of the most prolific amateur records to date.

En route to attaining a gold medal for his beloved Ukraine, Usyk defeated Artur Beterbiev in the quarter-finals of the Olympic tournament. It's interesting to note that Beterbiev is the current IBF, WBC and WBO Light Heavyweight Champion.

The Ukrainian then faced the brother of Kubrat Pulev, Tervel, in the semi-final. Again, Usyk showcased his phenomenal boxing ability to annihilate Tervel Pulev on the cards with a score of 21-5.

In the final, Usyk took on Clemente Russo. The current heavyweight champion won a close decision to secure gold, outpointing Russo 14-11.

Despite reaching the pinnacle of amateur boxing in 2012, Usyk had several other fights against the likes of Junior Fa and Joe Joyce.

Regardless, the Ukrainian turned professional in 2013 and made his debut against Felipe Romero at the cruiserweight limit of 200 lbs. Usyk has since gone on to become the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion, and most recently a world Heavyweight Champion, when he beat Joshua in September of 2021.

Anthony Joshua's journey to capturing an Olympic gold medal

Anthony Joshua had far fewer fights than Usyk as an amateur but still amassed an impressive record of 42-3. 'AJ' also managed to capture a gold medal of his own at the London 2012 Olympics.

Joshua faced the highly experienced Erislandy Savon in the preliminaries. Despite being awarded the victory, many believe the Brit was clearly outboxed by his Cuban opponent and was fortunate to win a close 17-16 decision.

The Watford native then shared the ring with Zhilei Zhang in the quarter-finals. This time 'AJ' was deservedly the victor, flooring Zhang with a phenomenal right-hook and winning 15-11 on the scorecards.

Anthony Joshua then battled Ivan Dychko in the semi-finals. Despite a competitive contest, many believe 'AJ' was lucky to win 13-11. The Kazakhstani boxer seemed to get the better of the Brit in the first two rounds but was not awarded the decision.

Unfortunately, the controversy surrounding Joshua's Olympic victory would peak in the final, against Roberto Camarelle. The bout finished level at 18-18 yet the Brit was proclaimed the winner after countback.

Regardless, Anthony Joshua has previously stated that an Olympic gold medal does not define his career. He said:

"With all due respect it sits alone in second place after the Wembley showdown with Klitchsko [Wladimir]. Because when I started boxing as an amateur, it took me three years to go from walking in the gym with my cousin to then competing with the best in the world. I was just spinning around and I didn't even know what was going on. No-one in my family was big on boxing or sport in general."

Anthony Joshua famously knocked out Wladimir Klitchsko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Despite being heavily hurt in the sixth round, 'AJ' rallied back in the eleventh round and landed a phenomenal uppercut. The Brit then overwhelmed his Ukrainian opponent to force a stoppage and retain his IBF, IBO and WBA Heavyweight Championships.

During the same interview, 'AJ' revealed that he thought he went to the Olympics too soon and sees his win against Klitchsko as the best moment of his career. He said:

"When I fought Klitchsko, that was an eight year period that any amateur needs to hone his skills. So before any amateur turns professional, they need eight years in the game of learning their craft. Boxing four years at their club level, maybe four years at an Olympic level. I feel that me and Klitchsko that was my gold medal fight in Rio [2016 Olympic Games]." [sic]

Anthony Joshua turned professional in 2013 and has since become a two-time Heavyweight Champion, defeating the likes of Alexander Povetkin, Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker. He is now preparing for a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Edited by Virat Deswal