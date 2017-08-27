Video: Floyd Mayweather's winning punch combination in victory over Conor Mcgregor

McGregor stood no chance in front of Mayweather's heavy blows.

The Money Fight, billed as the biggest matchup in the history of the sport and for which fans have been waiting for months on end, finally took place in Las Vegas on Saturday evening. It was a thrilling contest that saw Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest professional boxers in history and with an unblemished 49-0 record, take on Conor McGregor, the MMA great who was stepping into the ring for his first career boxing match.

Not many gave the Irish McGregor a chance in this fight, given his inexperience in boxing and the sheer ability of Mayweather, who is touted as a future Hall of Famer. The duo had been training for this fight for months and each of their meetings in the build up to their match was given incredible coverage and hyped up.

Mayweather after the decision

When the two finally took to the ring at the T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas, it was a much closer contest than expected and it was the Notorious started out brightly on the opening rounds. He opted to use quick jabs and come out firing on Mayweather in an attempt to catch him off-guard.

The American, however, copped the initial blows and slowly and steadily made his way back into the match. He upped the ante in the later rounds as McGregor started to tire out and once he found the opportune moment, Mayweather struck some ferocious blows in Round 10 that blew the wind out of the Notorious' sails and forced the referee to call the match to a close.

