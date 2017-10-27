Video: Vijender Singh asks Rahul Gandhi when he will get married

Vijender Singh not only asked Rahul Gandhi about his marriage, but also about whether he plays sports.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee News 27 Oct 2017, 13:58 IST

Vijender Singh

In a Q&A session, Rahul Gandhi was asked two deadly questions by star Indian boxer Vijender Singh. One on his marriage, which Singh said he and his wife discuss very frequently, and other one on the development of sports in India.

However, Rahul faced these questions with straight a bat. The Congress Vice President said that he believes in destiny and marriage will happen when it has to happen and as far sports is concerned he himself is a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art.

Rahul Gandhi’s marriage has been the talk of the town for a while now. He was perplexed at the first point but then he managed it in his own style and denied any direct answer.

When Singh insisted, Gandhi shot back, “Mai destiny mein believe karta hoon, jab hogi hogi (I believe in destiny, it’ll happen, when it’s meant to happen)”.

Singh then said that he has hardly seen any politician playing sports, rather they inaugurate sporting events only.

Then came the answer that actually fetched Gandhi a huge applause. Rahul said he is actively into sports, making a passing mention about being a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art. He, however, added that he never spoke about it publicly. Rahul further said that he plays sports for an hour everyday but in last one month he didn’t get time.

After this, Singh asked him to upload some videos so that the young generation can be inspired. Gandhi agreed to it heartily.