Vijender Singh sends strong message to his next opponent

Vijender Singh hopes to make India proud.

by Sarthak Sharma News 06 Jul 2017, 20:01 IST

The punching bag will soon be replaced by someone's face! #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/wFmQyYNCSZ — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) July 6, 2017

India’s number one pro boxer Vijender Singh is all business before his much-anticipated fight with Chinese number one Zulpikar Maimaitiali as can be seen from his latest tweet to the boxing world. The bout between the two athletes is tipped to be a real money maker and following the news of a fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr, all eyes are going to be transfixed on the boxing ring.

Vijender turned pro in 2015 as did his Chinese counterpart and the two will meet in a battle of the ages to decide the ultimate “King Of Asia” on August 5th. Vijender is already the holder of the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title and will aim to add another belt to his arsenal when he takes on Zulpikar in an iconic bout.

Billed as “Battleground Asia”, the match between the two Asian boxing stalwarts is expected to have cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar among those expected in attendance. Vijender had famously visited the house of Tendulkar to offer tickets for his match with the Chinese.

If Vijender does manage to win, he will snatch the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Championship from the clutches of his opponent. The Indian is eight bouts old in the pro boxing circuit while his opponent has taken to the ring nine times.

Vijender turned pro following a successful run in amateur boxing, famously winning the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and representing his country in numerous other competitions.

Vijender’s heroics have had a positive effect on the boxing youth of the country with new academies set up and youngsters with hopes to emulate the boxing icon. His fight with Zulpikar will surely bring in a large number of fans firmly in the corner of one of India’s very best.

The Indian boxer had also sent out some tweets earlier regarding the ‘King of Asia’ bout.

30 days to go for my fight! Glory will be India's again on the 5th of August! #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/aqlPoqPWmR — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) July 5, 2017