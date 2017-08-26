Watch: Conor McGregor takes on The Game of Thrones' 'The Mountain'

The Mountain goes easy on the boxer as McGregor throws his punches in a video that has gone viral.

An old video has surfaced showing Conor McGregor in a friendly sparring session with Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known to the world as The Mountain from the popular TV Series Game of Thrones. And owing to the massive popularity of Game of Thrones and the hype and hoopla surrounding the supposed 'Fight of the Century' between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., the video is acclaiming much popularity as well.

At the time of writing this article, more than 34 million had watched this video which was uploaded on Youtube almost two years ago on October 2015 on the official channel of McGregor.

In the video, the 28-year-old UFC Champion shows off his nifty footwork in front of the man rightly nicknamed 'The Mountain'. Stevens, himself an ex-professional wrestling champion before making a foray into acting, is seven feet tall and makes the boxer look puny in front of him.

The video has Stevens merely moving around and not really throwing any serious punches at McGregor who keeps throwing a friendly punch here and there which don't seem to affect the massively built Stevens at all.

For the most part of the video, the wrestler is on the chase of the swift moving boxer who can be seen getting reprieves several times despite finding himself in a tangle on a number of occasions. The Mountain, as he is fondly known, gives it up in the end and sits on the ground with his arms raised to call it quits.

The two then can be seen giving each other a friendly hug and end the friendly sparring session.

McGregor will be seen in action against Mayweather Jr. on Saturday at the 20,000 seat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a bout which promises to be one of the top-grossing combat sport cards in the history of the sport.