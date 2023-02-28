WATCH: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder reunite for first time since trilogy

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder reunited over the weekend.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Bronze Bomber' are two of the greatest heavyweights of the modern era. To this point in their careers, the champions have dominated every single man they've come across, except for each other.

The pair fought on three occasions, going down as one of the greatest trilogies in the history of the sport. Their first outing in December 2018 saw Fury control the majority of the contest, but a pair of massive knockdowns led to the bout being ruled a split draw.

However, fans won't be without clarity for long. In a rematch in 2020, Fury dominated, ultimately winning by knockout. In their trilogy bout the following year, Wilder had more success, scoring two knockdowns. However, the Brit was able to rally and retain his championship by stoppage.

Nearly two years on from that trilogy fight, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder crossed paths at Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury over the weekend. While the two heavyweights have stated they still don't like each other in the past, the meeting was cordial.

In fact, the Brit started the interaction by shouting 'Bomb Squad,' a clear reference to his longtime rival's catchphrase.

Watch the interaction between Fury and Wilder below:

Tyson Fury jokes about his interaction with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury's meeting with Deontay Wilder excited fans, as well as 'The Gypsy King.'

While the pair have one of the greatest trilogies in boxing history, they still aren't on great terms. Furthermore, despite the series sitting at 2-0-1 in favor of Fury, both men have hinted at a possible quadrilogy matchup between them.

It's an easy sell given the former champion's success and power, and the WBC even seems on board as well. Late last year, Wilder was ordered to fight Andy Ruiz Jr., with the winner getting a title shot against Fury.

Those plans have mostly gone up in smoke, as 'The Destroyer' has left PBC, and Deontay Wilder's future with PBC is uncertain. Additionally, 'The Bronze Bomber' has instead hinted at a possible two-fight series with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

With all that being the case, it seems that Tyson Fury had no problem putting his guard down on Sunday. When asked about his interaction with Deontay Wilder over the weekend, he jokingly responded that he got a bit excited.

See Fury's comments about Wilder below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury asked how it felt to reunite with Deontay Wilder tonight: "I felt absolutely amazing, nearly got a stiffy there." Tyson Fury asked how it felt to reunite with Deontay Wilder tonight: "I felt absolutely amazing, nearly got a stiffy there."

