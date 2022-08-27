WBC President picks the boxer who can crash the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford potential undisputed fight- ‘He could directly challenge Spence’ 

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford could lock horns in an undisputed welterweight title fight, and that is what the WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman is aiming for. He has tagged the matchup as their target at the moment. However, Sulaiman is also looking at other options in case the fight falls through once again.

According to the WBC kingpin, former welterweight world champion Keith Thurman can challenge ‘The Truth’ Errol Spence Jr. In a chat with Fight HUB TV, he said,

“We all have been pushing for the Spence- Crawford ultimate match that would be sensational. Keith Thurman did a semifinal and eliminiation.”

“Thurman is right there in the mix for a possible final elimination or he could directly challenge Spence in the voluntary defense.”

Keith Turman has lost only once in his 31-fight career, winning the remaining 30 bouts. He lost his WBA 147 lbs title to Manny Pacquiao in 2019 and left boxing. Neverthless, ‘One Time’ returned against Mario Barrios this year and scored a unanimous victory.

He is clearly a potential contender for the welterweight world title, but only if ‘Bud’ and ‘Truth’ doesn't fight.

The undisputed welterweight title fight has been in the works for several years and needs to happen at this point.

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford should fight while both are in their primes

Crawford defended his WBO belt by knocking out Shawn Porter in his latest appearance. It was his last fight under the Top Rank banner, and "Bud" made it memorable by becoming the first man to stop Porter in a pro-boxing fight. It is unclear whether Shawn Porter will retire after that defeat or return to the ring.

Terence Crawford v Shawn Porter

Meanwhile, Errol Spece Jr. unified his WBC and IBF straps with the WBA belt by beating Yordenis Ugas. Since Crawford is now a free agent, it appears easier to make the fight happen.

Spence Jr. is currently working with the PBC. Both boxers can possibly earn their biggest payday by finalizing the undisputed title clash.

While Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have shown interest in facing each other, the official announcement is still far from being made.

