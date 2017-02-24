WBO Oriental Champion Zulpikar Maimaitiali refuses to fight WBO Asia Pacific Champion Vijender Singh

Currently, Vijender Singh is training in Manchester under his trainer Lee Beard.

by Press Release News 24 Feb 2017, 18:12 IST

Vijender Singh will have to wait and see who he will fight next

WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion Zulpikar Miamiatiali who was set to fight WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion Vijender Singh in the upcoming 1st April bout has now backed out of the bout. The talks between promoters of Vijender Singh, IOS Boxing Promotions and the Chinese promoters were going on with regards to the 1st April fight, however, the talks have now fallen flat.

The Vijender Singh bout happening on 1st April 2017, in Mumbai has no effect or changes with respect to the fight taking place. The fight is still set to happen in Mumbai on 1st April. IOS Boxing promotions are now talking to other international boxing champions in the same weight category as Vijender Singh and will soon announce the opponent.

Mr. Neerav Tomar, Promoter, IOS Boxing Promotions, “Zulpikar has refused to fight Vijender Singh, but that does not mean that the fight will not take place, it is likely to happen later in the year. However, bout set to happen on 1st April in Mumbai has not changed. We are talking to other boxers in the same category as Vijender Singh and we will announce the opponent soon. Later in summer”

On Zulpikar, refusing to fight Vijender says, “I like to take things positively, I am sure Zulpikar has his reasons for not fighting. However, I am ready to fight whoever is my next opponent, my promoters are working towards it and I am sure they will come up with another challenger. I am preparing myself for whoever is willing to fight.”

Currently, Vijender Singh is training in Manchester under his trainer Lee Beard. Vijender will return to India during the last week of March for the bout.