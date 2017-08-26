What Did Conor McGregor Say to Floyd Mayweather to "Trash Talk"?

Ahead of the Mayweather-McGregor match on Saturday, Conor McGregor's trash talk to his diminutive opponent has finally been revealed.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will face off on Saturday, August 26th. Image courtesy of SonofaSaint Designs. Used with permission.

TMZ Sports is reporting that McGregor's secret trash-talk to his diminutive opponent has been revealed.

The outlet is reporting that McGregor took the tack of "psychological warfare." It didn't work, however, because Mayweather's response was, "You're a comedian."

What's more, the outlet revealed that Paulie Malignaggi, the former champion who sparred with Conor McGregor (and subsequently took a total beatdown), claimed to be "spying for Floyd" this whole time.

Conor McGregor, who is often dubbed "The Fighting Pride of Ireland," had a few choice words ahead of the Mayweather-McGregor fight. (Image via Getty Images)

Who Will Win The Mayweather-McGregor Fight?

There are more than a few outlets who have speculated on who will win the Mayweather-McGregor fight, and almost all of them believe that Conor McGregor will walk away victorious.

USA Today, for example, believes that the biggest misconception about McGregor is that, despite his UFC experience, he's never boxed in his life.

Audie Attar, his manager, told the outlet that despite his client entering the ring with a 0-0 record, there's no way he can lose because Irish children grow up learning how to fight.

“[Boxing] was the founding martial art that he took up as a young boy. And, obviously, then got into martial arts," he said. “He’s a brown belt in jiu-jitsu, and he’s getting better constantly. He focuses on complete unarmed combat as it relates to his training and movement. But, in this camp, it’s been all boxing. But it’s not like he’s never thrown hands.”

The Bottom Line

We'll have to see who ultimately takes home victory when the Mayweather-McGregor fight takes place on Saturday, August 26th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.