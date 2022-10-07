What is Le'Veon Bell's boxing record?

Le'Veon Bell hasn't boxed professionally before, but that doesn't make him a stranger to the ring.

Over the years, fans have watched many athletes step off their normal field into boxing. Names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley have left the octagon in favor of the ring. Meanwhile, basketball players such as Lamar Odom and Deron Williams dropped the ball for the gloves.

One name that decided to switch sports was former NFL All-Pro Le'Veon Bell. While he hasn't competed in professional boxing, the former running back has trained in the sport for years and is clearly comfortable throwing punches.

Later this month, the footballer is set to make his debut against former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. The bout will be Bell's professional debut, but it won't be the first time he's competed in a boxing match.

Last month in Los Angeles, Bell competed against fellow NFL alumni Adrian Peterson on the undercard of Social Gloves 2. While the contest wasn't very entertaining throughout, he did end up scoring a brutal fifth-round knockout to earn the win in the exhibition contest.

Watch Bell's knockout of Peterson below:

What happened between Le'Veon Bell and Jake Paul?

It wasn't a coincidence that Le'Veon Bell ended up on Jake Paul's undercard for his first professional fight.

While not a former athlete, 'The Problem Child' is the face of crossover boxing. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has scored wins over former champions such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. He has transended into being one of the biggest names in the sport in the process.

While he's a big name in boxing, that doesn't mean that he's beloved by everyone. Following his second victory over 'The Chosen One' last December, Le'Veon Bell decided to call out Paul, stating that he hadn't fought a real boxer.

While the former running back has boxed casually over the past few years, it is a bit hard to categorize him as an established boxer. With that in mind, it's not surprising that Paul didn't have any interest in fighting him, as he instead proposed that Bell fight Woodley.

The matchup didn't end up happening, but over the last year, Le'Veon Bell has taken several steps to make a possible matchup with Jake Paul happen. In order to keep his momentum going, he will have to defeat Uriah Hall on October 29th.

