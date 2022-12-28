Tyson Fury is aware that he will never be as physically fit as Anthony Joshua, and he's good with that.

'The Gypsy King' is currently eyeing a heavyweight unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk early next year. When the bout happens, it'll crown the first unified titleholder in the division since Lennox Lewis did so over two decades ago.

However, the WBC Heavyweight Champion hasn't forgotten about 'AJ'. Joshua has been out of action since a loss to Usyk in August but nearly made a quick turnaround to face Fury in December.

Sadly, the bout didn't come to fruition, as the champion instead faced Derek Chisora. Nonetheless, the discussions are yet another chapter in the long-running feud between Fury and Joshua.

The rivalry has seen a lot of trash talk between the two, but it hasn't all been nasty insults. Earlier this year, Tyson Fury took to Instagram Stories to share a hilarious comparison between himself and Anthony Joshua.

As the heavyweight champion noted, it's likely that he doesn't take his diet as seriously as his fellow countryman.

See Fury's hilarious comparison below:

[Image via Tyson Fury's Instagram Story].

When will Tyson Fury fight next?

Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk in early 2023, according to Bob Arum.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his knockout victory over Derek Chisora earlier this month. With that, the WBC Heavyweight Champion ended his rivalry with 'Del Boy' on a high note and moved to 3-0 in the series.

Following the fight, Oleksandr Usyk entered the ring for a face-off with Fury. While the two were in talks for a fight in December, 'The Cat' turned the matchup down due to a lingering injury suffered in his rematch with 'AJ' in August.

Nonetheless, the pair remain in talks and are now closing in on a deal to make the historic clash official. Tyson Fury's promoter, Bob Arum, recently revealed that the two have agreed to fight next and that no tune-ups are needed.

According to the head of Top Rank, the main issue as of now remains where and when the fight will happen. In an interview with Sky Sports, Arum stated:

"So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there'll be very little, if any, [messing] around. So we'll be able to make that happen. I'm very, very confident. As I said, the fighters have both agreed to fight each other next without any interim fights."

Watch his comments below (1:50):

Poll : 0 votes