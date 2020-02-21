Wilder-Fury II: The Biggest Fight in boxing today?

Get set to witness the best

We are just under a week away from the fight that we've all been waiting for, whether you're a fan of the sweet science or not, you must be aware of the blockbuster heavyweight fight, Wilder vs Fury 2 - 'unfinished business'.

Last time out, Deontay Wilder fought Tyson Fury to a controversial split decision draw at the staples center on December 1, 2018, with 325,000 buys at $74.99 on Showtime PPV and 420,000 buys at £19.95 on BT Sport Box Office.

Although the numbers were great in the first fight itself, with the rare backing of both ESPN and Fox and the enormous build-up including 2 commercials during Super Bowl LIV which were viewed by a 103,500,000 at 8 pm ET and 101,100,000 30 minutes later the financials for this rematch will be far superior.

Talking about the fight, Wilder knows exactly what he has to do in this rematch. He has 12 rounds: 36 minutes to land that knockout punch because unequivocally Wilder is not going to outbox the master boxer. What will be interesting to see is if the 'Bronze Bomber' attempts to utilize the Jab and try to set up his combinations or will he just look to land that big right hand from the opening bell? Will it be a patient or reckless performance from the Alabama based boxer?

In the case of the 'Gypsy King', we are less confident about what his game plan will be. Will it be identical to last time in the form of a boxing lesson? Or will he back up his words and stand and trade with Wilder in the hope of a knockout? A large number of fans thought Fury had done enough to get the decision last time around even though he suffered two knockdowns. Taking this into consideration, will there be more of an element of urgency in the traveler's work knowing that unless he dominates every round he is unlikely to walk away with the green and gold WBC Belt on February 22.

Undoubtedly, it doesn't get any bigger than this. This is the biggest fight since Floyd Mayweather left the sport; this is our 'Rumble in the Jungle'. A 50/50 thriller between two prime heavyweights, when is the last time we saw this? Despite the prediction by Bob Arum of 2,000,000 PPV buys in the US being very optimistic you would be ignorant to not think that this will be a huge commercial success in the US, with the potential to be viewed by over a million people on Pay-per-view.

So be sure not to miss it; February 22 on FOX Sports PPV and ESPN+ PPV in the US at 9 pm PT and 12 am ET or at 5 am in the UK on February 23 on BT Sport Box Office. This is the Fight we've all been waiting for; under a week away.