The winner of Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. will face Tyson Fury for his WBC Heavyweight Championship.

The heavyweight division is in a state of flux, as there are currently two major champions. Firstly, the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk, who is fresh off his second victory over Anthony Joshua in August.

The other champion is the WBC heavyweight titleholder, Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' has been out of action since his knockout victory over Dillian Whyte in April, but is set to return in December against Derek Chisora.

In the event that Tyson Fury is successful in another title defense, he will be facing either a longtime rival or a fresh face next. Earlier today, the WBC ordered a heavyweight title eliminator between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr.

'The Bronze Bomber' has faced the Brit three times, going 0-2-1 in that stretch. Although a fourth fight isn't that common in boxing, Wilder returned to title contention with a devastating knockout of Robert Helenius last month.

Meanwhile, 'Destroyer' is mostly known for his two-fight series with Anthony Joshua, where he upset the Brit to become champion. Although he lost the rematch later that year in 2019, he's currently riding a two-fight winning streak over Luis Ortiz and Chris Arreola.

While the heavyweight division is slow at times, it seems to be quickly heating up.

Will Tyson Fury defeat Derek Chisora?

The possibility of Tyson Fury facing Deontay Wilder or Andy Ruiz Jr. hinges on his fight next month against Derek Chisora.

'The Gypsy King' was in-talk to face Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in December. Despite both matchups looking good at various points, neither fight came to fruition.

Instead, the WBC Heavyweight Champion will face a familiar foe in 'Del Boy' on December 3rd. Chisora is coming off a fantastic upset win over Kubrat Pulev in July, handing him another title opportunity.

The fight announcement shocked fans, as the two have faced off twice previously, with Fury easily winning twice. While a third matchup when one boxer has two wins in a series isn't all that uncommon, this is a different case.

Neither fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora was even competitive. The latter won a handful of rounds across both contests, leaving fans not very excited for this matchup.

It appears extremely likely that Fury will indeed face either Wilder or Ruiz Jr. next year. However, in heavyweight boxing, never say never.

