Gurmeet Singh disappointed after his exclusion from the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics

Gurmeet Singh was one of India's best athlete in the 20 km men's race walking category.

After his retirement, the Olympian decided to take his expertise in the sport into coaching and has since then done a phenomenal job as he has coached two of the five athletes in the race walking event to book their place in the Tokyo Olympics.

But even after doing so, the Athletics Federation of India has not sanctioned him as part of the Indian contingent to Tokyo.

Gurmeet Singh coaches two of the biggest race walking stars in Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami, and his exclusion from the flight to Tokyo could very well hamper their performance at the games.

Gurmeet Singh and his exclusion from the Indian contingent

The former Asian champion renewed his passport as he was certain that he would be flying with the Indian contingent, but up until now, there has been no confirmation from AFI.

With the first batch of athletes set to fly on July 14, it will be disappointing for him and race walking as a sport in India if Gurmeet Singh doesn't make it to Tokyo.

Disappointed after the exclusion, Gurmeet told TOI, "Why should I continue? If I am denied a place in the team despite producing the results, I feel there is no point in being part of the national camp organized by the AFI. I would rather train other athletes who are part of the Sports Authority of India."

Gurmeet Singh and his achievements as an athlete

Gurmeet Singh represented India at the London and Rio Olympics. He became the first Indian in 34 years to win a Gold at an Asian Championship, when he clocked a splendid time of 1 hour, 20 minutes and 29 seconds in the Asian championship held in Japan.

He has also previously won silver and two bronze medals in the competition.

Gurmeet Singh was involved in the Walk for Health initiative with Max Bupa, where he and several other race walkers covered 15 cities of India to create awareness among Indians about the advantages of walking.

While talking about the benefits of walking, Gurmeet Singh said, "Walking is not only a passion for me but it is also my profession. That apart I strongly feel walking keeps one healthy in both body and mind. I have felt more energized and at the top of my health ever since I discovered walking," the Olympian said in 2016, during the event.

