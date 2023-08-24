The 2023 World Athletics Championships have seen some stunning performances on the field, but athlete Hana Burzalova was in for a special kind of treat on Thursday, August 24.

The Slovakian race walker was surprised at the finish line by her partner and fellow Slovakian race walker Dominik Cerny. As Burzalova neared the finish of the 35 km race walk final, Cerny got down on one knee and pulled out an engagement ring.

Fans erupted in cheers across the stands for the adorable and newly engaged couple. A commenter can even be heard wondering if Cerny carried the ring box with him throughout the race or if he had it stashed away somewhere!

In a sweet moment, Cerny can be seen celebrating their engagement with an enthusiastic fist pump in the air. The couple shared a sweet kiss in the stadium once Burzalova said yes!

This precious moment at the World Athletics Championships was captured on camera and shared by the Twitter handle of World Athletics. Catch the video below:

On the sporting end, Dominik Cerny finished 19th in the men's race walk final, while Hana Burzalova claimed 28th place in the women's event.

2023 World Athletics Championships: Race walk final results

Meanwhile, Spain's Martin Alvaro claimed the gold medal in the 35 km men's race walk event. Ecuador's Brian Daniel Pintado and Japan's Masatora Kawano finished second and third respectively. This is Martin's second gold medal at the 2023 World Championships, as he had earlier claimed the top spot on the podium at the 20km race walk event.

The gold medalist for the 35 km race walk women's event at the World Athletics Championships was from Spain as well, as Maria Perez was the first to cross the finish line. Maria had also won the 20 km race walk event earlier in the tournament. Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon finished second, and Greecian Antigoni Ntrismpioti claimed the bronze.