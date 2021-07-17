Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh at Tokyo Olympics Rowing: When and where to watch, TV & LIVE streaming details

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh will headline for India in the lightweight men's double sculls at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The duo booked the Olympic berth after finishing second in the Asia/Oceania Continental Qualifying in Tokyo, Japan.

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh will be the fourth Indian rowing team to compete at the Olympics. India has made six consecutive appearances at the Olympics (including Tokyo) in rowing.

At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Kasam Khan and Inderpal Singh competed in the men's double coxless. In 2004, Paulose Pandari Kunnel finished at 27th position in the men's singles sculls at the Athens Olympics.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Bajranglal Takhar finished in 21st position in the men's singles sculls, while Devender Kumar Khandwal and Manjeet Singh finished 18th in lightweight men's double sculls. In 2012, Sawarn Singh finished at 16th position in the men's singles sculls, whereas Sandeep Kumar and Manjeet Singh finished 19th in lightweight men's double sculls at the London Olympics.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dattu Baban Bhokanal recorded India's best finish in rowing by obtaining the 16th position in the men's singles sculls. The duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh will look to improve India's position in rowing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh rowing event schedule and timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics 2020

24th July 2021, Saturday

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 1 - 7:50 am IST

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 - 8:00 am IST

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 3 - 8:10 am IST

25th July 2021, Sunday

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechage 1 - 6:30 am IST

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2 - 6:40 am IST

27th July 2021, Tuesday

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final C - 5:40 am IST

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semi-Final A/B 1 - 7:48 am IST

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semi-Final A/B 2 - 7:58 am IST

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh rowing event live streaming details

The live action of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh's lightweight men's double sculls event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The viewers can also watch the event on Sony Liv. Doordarshan Sports will also live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on terrestrial network and Direct-To-Home (DTH) platform.

