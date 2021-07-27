Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh at Tokyo Olympics Rowing semifinal (28th July): When and where to watch, TV and LIVE streaming details

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh have qualified for the semifinals at the Olympics 2021. The duo secured a third-place finish in the repechage round of the men’s lightweight double sculls on July 25th.

The Indian rowers managed to book a berth in the semis with the timing of 6:51.36. They qualified for the repechage round after finishing fifth in the men's lightweight double sculls heat.

An inspired performance by the Indian team of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in the #Rowing - Double Sculls heat at #Tokyo2020 as they finish fifth after 2000 meters.



They will go through to repechage in a bid to qualify for the semis. #IND #TeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/O4KnWyEpjy — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 24, 2021

The repechage race allows the rowers to make a second attempt for the semifinals. Poland (6:31.85), Ukraine (6:36.05), and Uruguay (6:42.85) were the three other teams who moved into the repechage round alongside India.

Ireland's Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan topped the charts by clocking 6:23.74 while the Czech Republic's Jiri Simanek and Miroslav Vrastil finished second with timing of 6:28.10 to directly qualify for the semi-finals.

For a sport like rowing that is not so famous in India, both Arjun and Arvind have made India proud, with their historic achievement of making it into the semis.

India qualifies for Semi-Final A/B! 🇮🇳



Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish 3rd in the #Repechage event at #Tokyo2020 with the timing of 6:51.36!



Let’s keep on supporting our stars and loudly #Cheer4India! ✨🥳 @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ei6dJPiQRM — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 25, 2021

What's Men's Double Sculls in rowing?

Men’s Double Sculls is a rowing competition where each boat is propelled by two rowers. The "scull" is the oars used by the rowers, one on each side of the boat to sail through the direction.The maximum weight for each male player is 72.5 kg, and for female players, the maximum weight is 59 kg.

Indian rowing team schedule and telecast timings:

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be in action during the double sculls semifinals on July 28th, 8 am (IST)

Indian rowing team live telecast and broadcast details:

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan will live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics.

