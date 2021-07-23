Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh at Tokyo Olympics Rowing today (24th July): When and where to watch, TV and LIVE streaming details

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh are India’s lone participants in rowing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The duo qualified in lightweight men’s double sculls at the Asia/Oceania Continental Olympic Qualifying Regatta event in Tokyo.
This year will be India's sixth consecutive appearance at the Olympics in rowing. Rowing events will take place at the Sea Forest Waterway in the Tokyo Bay area.
Both Arjun and Arvind took up rowing after enrolling themselves in the Indian Army. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the duo was forced to pull out of all the competitions. Therefore, since October 2020, the Army Rowing Node in Pune has been their base.
Indian rowers will have upstream competition against a few seasoned, top-class rowers when they step out for the battle at the Tokyo Olympics.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dattu Baban Bhokanal recorded India's best finish in rowing after finishing in 16th position in the men's singles sculls. The duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh will look to improve India's position in rowing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
The lightweight men’s double sculls will start on July 24 and will follow on July 25. The semi-finals and finals will be held on July 27 and July 29.
Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh rowing event schedule and timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics 2020
24th July 2021, Saturday
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 1 - 7:50 am IST
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 - 8:00 am IST
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 3 - 8:10 am IST
25th July 2021, Sunday
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechage 1 - 6:30 am IST
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2 - 6:40 am IST
27th July 2021, Tuesday
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final C - 5:40 am IST
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semi-Final A/B 1 - 7:48 am IST
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semi-Final A/B 2 - 7:58 am IST
Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh rowing event live streaming details
Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan will also live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
