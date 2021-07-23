Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh at Tokyo Olympics Rowing today (24th July): When and where to watch, TV and LIVE streaming details

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh are India’s lone participants in rowing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The duo qualified in lightweight men’s double sculls at the Asia/Oceania Continental Olympic Qualifying Regatta event in Tokyo.

This year will be India's sixth consecutive appearance at the Olympics in rowing. Rowing events will take place at the Sea Forest Waterway in the Tokyo Bay area.

I congratulate the Indian duo of Naib Subedar Arjun Jat and Naib Subedar Arvind Singh who have qualified for men’s Light Weight Doubles Scull event for Tokyo Olympics after securing second place at the Asia Oceania Continental Regatta event. pic.twitter.com/baj2mk3pyx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 7, 2021

Both Arjun and Arvind took up rowing after enrolling themselves in the Indian Army. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the duo was forced to pull out of all the competitions. Therefore, since October 2020, the Army Rowing Node in Pune has been their base.

Indian rowers will have upstream competition against a few seasoned, top-class rowers when they step out for the battle at the Tokyo Olympics.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dattu Baban Bhokanal recorded India's best finish in rowing after finishing in 16th position in the men's singles sculls. The duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh will look to improve India's position in rowing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The lightweight men’s double sculls will start on July 24 and will follow on July 25. The semi-finals and finals will be held on July 27 and July 29.

Indian duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualify for Rowing men’s doubles sculls event for #Tokyo2020 with second place finish at the Asia Oceania Continental Regatta event pic.twitter.com/dt72IDOHFv — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) May 7, 2021

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020 full schedule

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh rowing event schedule and timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics 2020

24th July 2021, Saturday

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 1 - 7:50 am IST

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 - 8:00 am IST

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 3 - 8:10 am IST

25th July 2021, Sunday

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechage 1 - 6:30 am IST

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2 - 6:40 am IST

27th July 2021, Tuesday

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final C - 5:40 am IST

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semi-Final A/B 1 - 7:48 am IST

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semi-Final A/B 2 - 7:58 am IST

Indian Rowing team (Pic Credit- SAI)

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh rowing event live streaming details

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan will also live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also read: Asia Oceania Olympic Qualifiers: Arjun Jat, Arvind Singh earn Tokyo Olympics rowing berth; NOC ruling costs Jakar Khan

Edited by Diptanil Roy