Asian Games 2018: Rower Dushyant wins Bronze despite being ill, stretchered afterwards

Dushyant Chauhan at Incheon 2014

What's the story?

While Dushyant won the Bronze medal in the Men's Lightweight Single Sculls, his victory came at a price. The Indian rower was ill during the race and had to be stretchered off afterwards.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Asian Games are currently underway in India's sout-east neighbour Indonesia. For the first time in fifty-six years, the Games are returning to Indonesia, creating history in the process. Two cities- Jakarta and Palembang- have been chosen as the co-hosts for the very first time in the history of the Asian Games.

Up until Day Five, India had won a total of eighteen medals- Four Golds, Four Silvers, and Ten Bronze. Shooting, Wrestling, and Wushu were the main contributors.

The heart of the matter

It is very well-known that sportspersons usually push themselves to the limit. To achieve great results, these men and women would stop at nothing. However, sometimes these situations can go too far.

One such situation arose today when rower Dushyant, who was ill even before the race started, collapsed after the finish. According to ESPN's Jonathan Selvaraj, the Indian managed to finish the race even with High Blood Pressure and had to be administered oxygen afterwards.

What does it take to win a medal at the Asian Games? Dushyant Singh stuck it out through high BP to win India’s first bronze in rowing. He threw up at the prize ceremony and had to be stretchered out afterwords. pic.twitter.com/0zI3ZntcUg — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 24, 2018

Dushyant was visibly uncomfortable at the medal ceremony, as well, and could barely stand. He was looked after post the ceremony and was given the appropriate medical attention.

The Indian rower once again showed the extent to which sportspersons are willing to push themselves. His effort, despite his illness, was so strong that it won India its first medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Two more medals followed.

What's next?

Dushyant has now recovered from his illness after he was administered oxygen and taken to a hospital. He joins the rest of the Indian squad, who are celebrating their three medals.

Along with Dushyant, the Indian Men's Lightweight Double Sculls team and Men's Lightweight Eight also won medals. The former won a Bronze medal, while the latter won India their second-ever Asiad Gold in Rowing.