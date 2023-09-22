Asian games 2023 rowing: 3 reasons why India can win a medal

The Asian Games 2023 Rowing events are set to take place from September 20 to 25 at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou, and India has assembled a formidable 29-member rowing squad, backed up by four substitutes.

The squad features a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young athletes, setting the stage for a compelling medal chase. Here are three compelling reasons why India should win medals in rowing.

#3 Diverse Opportunities Across Categories

The Asian Games 2023 will feature medals in 14 different rowing categories, providing ample opportunities for Indian rowers to make their mark. The Indians will compete in a variety of events, from the men's coxed eight to the women's coxless pair, with the goal of winning medals in multiple disciplines.

The variety will allow India to capitalize on its strengths in various categories and the versatile skill set of its rowing squad. The broad participation reflects India's intention to compete aggressively and maximize medal chances.

#2 Jaswinder Singh's Bronze Medal Credentials

Jaswinder Singh is a rising star in Indian rowing and a bronze medalist at the Asian Rowing Championships in 2022. His success on the international stage demonstrates his potential for greatness.

Singh will compete for India in a number of events, including the men's coxless four and coxed eight. His ability to deliver medal-worthy performances boosts India's chances, particularly in team events. His recent accomplishments attest to his tenacity and ability, making him a valuable asset in India's quest for medals.

#1 Tokyo Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh

The rowing contingent of India includes Tokyo Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who will compete in the men's lightweight double scull event. Their exposure to the Olympic stage provides a valuable reservoir of experience and poise.

They are well-prepared to excel at the Asian Games after competing against the best in the world. Their ability to handle high-pressure situations and fierce competition positions them as medal contenders, adding a significant dimension to India's medal hopes.

Asian Games 2023 rowing: India squad and events

Men coxed eight (M8+): Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar

Men coxless four (M4-): Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar

Men coxless pair (M2-): Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram

Men double scull (M2X): Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh

Men lightweight double scull (LM2X): Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh

Men quadruple scull (M4X): Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

Men single scull (M1X): Balraj Panwar

Women coxed eight (W8+): G Geetanjali, Ritu Kaudi, Sonali Swain, H Tendenthoi Devi, Varsha KB, Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani

Women coxless four (W4-): Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani

Women lightweight double scull (LW2X): Kiran, Anshika Bharti

Substitutes: Ashish Goliyan (men), Kulwinder Singh (men), Rose Mestica Meril A (women), Archa Aji (women)