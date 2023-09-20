India rowing schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing 

The Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, is all set to host the rowing events in the Asian Games, scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8.

Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat are two major contenders to win a medal for India. Having taken part in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the pair don't lack experience. They will take part in the men’s lightweight double scull event.

Jaswinder Singh clinched the bronze medal in the Asian Rowing Championships in 2022. He will don the national colours in the men's coxless four and coxed eight events.

There are 14 categories in the rowing events. 14 medals will be divided equally between men and women. India have participants in 10 out of the 14 categories.

Overall, India have bagged 23 medals in rowing competitions across all editions of the Asian Games (two gold, five silver and 16 bronze). Back in 2018 in Jakarta, India brought home three medals (one gold and two bronze).

India rowing team for Asian Games 2023

Men coxed eight (M8+): Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar

Men coxless four (M4-): Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar

Men coxless pair (M2-): Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram

Men double scull (M2X): Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh

Men lightweight double scull (LM2X): Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh

Men quadruple scull (M4X): Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

Men single scull (M1X): Balraj Panwar

Women coxed eight (W8+): G Geetanjali, Ritu Kaudi, Sonali Swain, H Tendenthoi Devi, Varsha KB, Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani

Women coxless four (W4-): Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani

Women lightweight double scull (LW2X): Kiran, Anshika Bharti

Substitutes: Ashish Goliyan (men), Kulwinder Singh (men), Rose Mestica Meril A (women), Archa Aji (women)

Asian Games 2023 rowing: Schedule

The heats of the women lightweight double scull, men lightweight double scull, women double scull, men double scull, women coxless four, men coxless pair and men coxed eight are scheduled to take place on September 20 from 6:30 am to 9:30 am IST.

Meanwhile, the heats of the women single scull, men single scull, women coxless pair, men coxless four, women quadruple scull, men quadruple scull and women coxed eight will take place on September 20 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

On September 21, the repechage round of the women lightweight double scull, men lightweight double scull, women double scull, men double scull, women coxless four, men coxless pair, men coxed eight, women single scull, men single scull, women coxless pair, men coxless four, women quadruple scull, men quadruple scull and women coxed eight will take place.

On September 22, the semi-finals of the women lightweight double scull, men lightweight double scull, women double scull, men double scull, women coxless four, men coxless pair, men coxed eight, women single scull, men single scull, women coxless pair, men coxless four, women quadruple scull, men quadruple scull and women coxed eight will take place.

The finals will take place on Sunday, September 24, and Monday, September 25.

Asian Games 2023L Rowing rules

Lane Changes: There are six separate lanes, with one boat in each lane. Per the International Rowing Federation (FISA), there are two important rules. Boats are allowed to change lanes. However, if they obstruct other boats while doing so, they will be immediately disqualified from the race.

False Starts: The boats can leave their mark after the sound of a blank fired from a gun. However, if a boat leaves before that, it will be considered a false start. Each team is allowed one false start, and a second offence will lead to disqualification from the race.

Where to watch rowing at the Asian Games 2023

All the matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. They can also be streamed on OTT platforms, such as Sony LIV, in India.