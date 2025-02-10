Age is just a number: P. Venkateshram's unstoppable passion for rowing at 82

At an age when most people embrace a quiet retirement, 82-year-old P. Venkateshram continues to make waves at the 38th National Games. A seasoned rower and an ever-enthusiastic mentor, his unwavering passion for the sport proves that age is no barrier when it comes to dedication and perseverance.

Venkateshram’s journey in rowing began in 1974 when he joined the Madras Boat Club. Over the years, he became a regular, participating in club regattas and sharing his knowledge with younger rowers. His early days were filled with struggles, as rowing equipment was primarily imported, and training facilities were limited. However, with time, advancements in fiberglass technology and structured training programs changed the landscape of the sport in India. Venkateshram witnessed these transformations firsthand, playing an integral role in the development of rowing in Tamil Nadu.

Despite being past 80, he remains an active competitor, recently taking part in the Masters National Rowing Championship. Every morning, he joins a group of like-minded rowers, many of whom are also in their late 70s or 80s, spending 45 minutes on the water, reliving the sport that has defined his life. His commitment to rowing is not just about personal fitness; it’s about nurturing future champions. Through his efforts in the Tamil Nadu Amateur Rowing Association, he has mentored numerous young athletes, encouraging them to strive for excellence in national and international competitions.

“Rowing is a sport that engages every muscle in your body,” Venkateshram told Sportskeeda with a smile in an exclusive interaction. “It keeps me fit, sharp, and connected to a community that shares my passion.”

His enthusiasm has made him an inspiring figure, not just in Tamil Nadu but across India’s rowing community. With India ranking among the top in the Asian rowing circuit, he hopes to see Tamil Nadu emerge as a stronger contender in the sport.

P Venkateshram reflects on his journey

Reflecting on his journey, Venkateshram emphasizes the importance of perseverance.

“Set a goal and stick to it. Sports instill discipline, leadership, and resilience. If we encourage more youngsters to take up rowing, we can develop world-class athletes," he said.

He also advocates for greater investment in rowing facilities, particularly in rural areas where natural stamina and endurance among youth can be harnessed with the right guidance and resources.

Having completed his schooling at St. Columba’s in Delhi in 1958, Venkateshram maintains a rigorous routine. His day begins at 4 am, followed by training sessions at the club from 6 am to 8 am, where he not only rows but also mentors the younger generation. His dedication underscores the belief that age is merely a number. What truly matters is one’s passion and commitment.

As he continues to compete and coach, P. Venkateshram’s story stands as a beacon of inspiration, proving that a love for sport can defy time. His presence at the 38th National Games is a testament to the enduring spirit of athletes who refuse to let age define their limits. Through his relentless enthusiasm and dedication, he reminds us all that passion knows no bounds and that one’s prime years can extend well beyond expectations, as long as the heart remains young.

