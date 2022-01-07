Army's Arvind Singh stamps his authority in men's single sculls at the National Rowing Championships

Army’s Tokyo Olympian Arvind Singh stamped his authority in the men's single sculls event at the 39th Senior National Rowing Championships on Friday. The 25-year-old clocked 7 minutes 27 seconds to win gold.

Jakar Khan, another international from the Army, won silver with a time of 7 minutes 32.3 seconds while Haryana's Parminder Singh took home bronze with a time of 7 minutes 34.9 seconds.

Arvind competed in men’s lightweight double sculls at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games last year. Later in the year at the Asian Rowing Championships held in December in Thailand, he won gold in single sculls.

The men's double sculls title went to Dushyant and Sukhmeet Singh, who clocked 7 minutes 02.5 seconds. Olympian Arjun Lal Jat, paired with Ravi, won silver with a time of 7 minutes 10.6 seconds. Gurpratap Singh and Kirandeep Singh of Jharkhand won bronze by clocking 7 minutes 11.8 seconds.

The women's single sculls gold went to Khuspreet Kaur of Madhya Pradesh for her timing of 9 minutes 37.4 seconds. Kiran Devi won silver with a time of 9 minutes 44.8 seconds while Mrunmayee Salgaonkar won bronze by clocking 9 minutes 53.4 seconds.

Haryana's Avinash Kaur and Kiran won gold in women's double sculls with a winning time of 8 minutes 28 seconds.

Manipur's team of Priya Devi and Tendenthoi Devi took home silver with a time of 8 minutes 39.6 seconds. The bronze went to Odisha's pair of Deepika Xess and Reshma Kumari Minz.

A total of 450 athletes from 25 affiliated units are competing in 2000m and 500m events in seven different categories, including women.

Also Read Article Continues below

The competition is being held at Pune’s Army Rowing Node rowing course. The 23rd Open Sprint National Rowing Championships is also being held at the same venue.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee