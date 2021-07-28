Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat finish sixth in semi-final, will compete in Final B

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh bowed out of the medal race at the Olympics. The pair finished sixth in the men’s lightweight double sculls semi-final. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will now compete in the Final B at the Sea Forest Waterway on Thursday.

Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat started in lane five and were chasing a top-three finish. It would have taken them to the medal race in Final A on Friday. However, the duo never looked in contention against Ireland, Italy and Belgium, the top three teams respectively.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clocked 6:24.41 in the six-team semi-final. They will now race Final B to decide the rankings from seventh to 12th.

The Indian pair finished fifth in their heats on Saturday. The event includes two rowers in a scull boat using two oars each. While Arjun Lal Jat was the bower, Arvind Singh was team’s stroker.

The long, narrow and broadly semi-circular in cross-section boats help to reduce the drag. The maximum weight set for each male competitor is 72.5 kg and the average weight cannot be over 70 kg.

Rowing 101 at Olympics: Why will Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat compete in Final B?

In Olympics, the competition format is different for each event and depends on the number of entries. All the events begin with a round of heats, followed by semi-finals and finals. Then there is the repechage.

If there are 12 or fewer boats, the heat and repechage combine to determine the finalists. If there are over 12 boats, then there is a semi-final before the final.

In heats, the top two teams advance to the semi-final, while the remaining crew goes to the repechage.

In the repechage round, the top three teams progress to the semi-final, while the remaining crew goes to Final C.

In the semi-final, on the other hand, while the top three advance to the medal race, the remaining crew competes in Final B.

A and B finals are contested in events with eight or more entries. A is for places one to six, B is for places seven to 12.

