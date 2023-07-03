Asian Games 2023: India names 33-member squad for Rowing

India has named a strong team for the rowing contingent for the upcoming Asian Games. The team will feature 33 members, including four substitutes.

India has been preparing hard for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, which will be held in Hangzhou, China. Each Indian contingent has had its national camp. India has even sent several athletes to train abroad to give their best in the upcoming Games.

The Rowing Federation of India has made sure that the best lot has been selected. Initially, the Rowing Federation of India conducted the 40th Senior National Rowing Championships and 24th Open Sprint National Rowing Championship in February this year.

Over 500 rowers across 25 states participated in the championship. The best rowers from the Nationals made it to the Trials for the Asian Games in June. The Federation organized a trial from June 27 to July 2, which was held at the Army Rowing Node, Pune and Hyderabad. Following the results of the trials, the Federation has selected 33 members to represent India in the Asian Games.

The team comprises 20 men and 13 women rowers. Both men's and women's teams will have two substitutes each.

India's 33-member Rowing Team for Asian Games

Men:

Balraj Panwar (Single Scull), Satnam Singh (Double Scull and Quadruple Scull), Parminder Singh (Double Scull and Quadruple Scull), Bheem Singh (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Ashish (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Neeraj (Coxed Eight), Naresh Kalwaniya (Coxed Eight), Neetesh Kumar (Coxed Eight), Punit Kumar (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Charanjeet Singh (Coxed Eight), D U Pande (Coxed Eight), Jakar Khan (Quadruple Scull), Arvind Singh (Light Weight Double Scull), Arjun Lal Jat (Light Weight Double Scull), Babu Lal Yadav (Coxless Pair), Sukhmeet Singh (Quadruple Scull), Lekh Ram (Coxless Pair), Jaswinder Singh (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight).

Substitutes: Ashish Goliyan (Sweep), Kulwinder Singh (Sculls)

Women: Kiran (Light Weight Double Scull), Ritu Kaudi (Coxed Eight), Aswathi P B (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Anshika Bharti (Light Weight Double Scull), Thangjam Priya Devi (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Rukmani (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), H Tendenthoi Devi (Coxed Eight), Mrunamayee Nilesh S (Coxless Four and Coxed Eight), Sonali Swain (Coxed Eight), Varsha K B (Coxed Eight), G Geetanjali (Coxed Eight).

Substitutes: Rose Mestica Meril A, Archa Aji.

