Asian Games 2023: India wins three medals in rowing on opening day of the event

India had a wonderful day in rowing as they won three medals on Sunday in the Asian Games 2023. India won two silver medals and one bronze in three different categories of rowing.

The pair of Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram won the bronze medal in the men's pair followed by a silver medal in the men’s lightweight double sculls by Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh.

Further, the Indian team featuring Neeraj, Punit Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Bheem Singh, and Ashish won another silver for the nation in the men's coxed eight.

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram finished third behind Hong Kong China and Uzbekistan with a time of 6:50. The Indian pair advanced to the third position within the first 500 meters. Following that, they kept holding on to their position till the end to clinch the bronze medal.

In the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, the pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh defeated Uzbekistan for the silver medal with a timing of 6:28.18s. However, they could not beat China for the gold and missed marginally by 5.02s.

In the Men's Coxed Eight Team event, the Indian team pushed China to their limit but failed to catch them for the gold and finished second for silver 2.84s behind. They finished with an impressive timing of 5:43.01s.

India missed out in the men's double sculls and women's four

India were eyeing more medals in rowing events but missed out narrowly on a couple. The duo of Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh finished sixth in the men's double sculls final with a timing of 6:40.90s.

The pair was second after the first 1000 meters and third after 1500 meters. However, they failed to push during the final surge to miss out on the podium finish.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's four team finished fifth in the final with a timing of 7:12.40s.