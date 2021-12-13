Asian Rowing Championships: Arvind wins gold, India return with six medals in total

India's Arvind Singh won the gold medal in the lightweight men's single sculls rowing event. Meanwhile, his compatriots won three silver medals at the Asian Rowing Championships.

India signed off from the Asian Rowing Championships on a high note in Ban Chang, Thailand. They won six medals, two golds and four silver medals, on Sunday.

Arvind Singh, who finished 11th at the Tokyo Olympics partnering Arjun Lal Jat, clocked a time of 7:55.942s. He beat his rivals from Uzbekistan, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, at the Rayang Water Course.

India drew curtains on the championship with three more silver medals. They came in men's lightweight double sculls, men's quadruple sculls and in the men's coxless four events.

Indian rowing teams win silver

In the lightweight men's double sculls rowing event, Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh won a silver medal with timing of 7:12.568s. Meanwhile in the men's quadruple sculls rowing event, Bittu Singh, Jakar Khan, Manjeet Kumar and Sukhmeet Singh finished second. They clocked 6:33:661s, losing the gold by a whisker of 0.523 seconds.

Jasveer Singh, Punit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh and Charanjeet Singh clinched India's second silver medal of the day. They achieved the feat with a timing of 6:51.661s in the men's coxless fours final.

In a statement, the Secretary General of the Rowing Federation of India MV Sriram, lauded the Indian rowers' performance.

"Overall, another good performance by India. Congratulations and best wishes to all the rowers, coaches, support staff and backend administrators who managed the team all these months. A special mention to Ismail Baig, who consistently, year on year, turns out sterling results for India," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the duo of Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi won a gold medal in the men’s double sculls.

Meanwhile, Parminder Singh clinched his maiden international rowing medal after winning a silver medal in the men’s single sculls at the Asian Rowing Championships.

