India’s performance in Rowing at Asian Games 2023 

India had an impressive outing in rowing in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The Indian contingent had 29 rowers, who plied their trade in 10 events. Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat took part in the Tokyo Olympics two years ago and they were expected to go big.

The duo did not disappoint by any stretch of the imagination. They brought India their first medal in rowing in Hangzhou after bagging silver in the men’s lightweight double scull event.

India’s decent showing in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

Jaswinder Singh was a part of the men’s team that won a medal in the men’s coxless four and coxed eight events. It is pertinent to note that Singh bagged the bronze medal in the 2022 Asian Championships that took place last year at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Centre, Ban Chang, Royal Province in Thailand.

Apart from Jaswinder, the men’s coxed eight team consisted of Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh, Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, and Punit Kumar. In the coxless four event, Ashish, Bheem Singh were Jaswinder’s partners.

14 medals (seven male and seven female) were on grabs in Asian Games 2023. India won five of them (two silver and three bronze). The men’s team won all the five medals while the female participants ended empty-handed.

The women’s coxed eight team, comprising G Geetanjali, Ritu Kaudi, Sonali Swain, H Tendenthoi Devi, Varsha KB, Awasthi PB, Mrunmayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi and Rukmani finished fourth in the preliminary round with a timing of 6:41:37.

In the women’s coxless four event, Awasthi PB, Mrunmayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi and Rukmani finished sixth in the preliminary round with a timing of 7:09:07.

In the women’s lightweight double sculls, Kiran and Anshika Bharti finished fourth in their heat with a timing of 7:27:57 after which they finished fourth in the repechage with a timing of 9:01:80.