Indian Rowing Asian Games 2023 Results Day 2: India add two more medals to their tally

The Indian rowing team has continued to shine in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, as they won two more medals on Monday morning. India won bronze medals in Men's Four and Men's Quadruple Sculls.

The quartet of Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Ashish Goliyan and Punit Kumar secured the bronze medal in the Men's Four event. While the Indian team finished third, Uzbekistan won the gold while China won the silver.

The Men's Quadruple Sculls team added another bronze to India's tally with a stellar performance. They finished third, behind China and Uzbekistan.

The team registered a timing of 6:08.61s to brighten India's day. Meanwhile, China finished with a timing of 6:02.65s to win the gold, followed by Uzbekistan with a timing of 6:04.64.

In the gruelling 2000-metre race, the Indians looked like finishing fourth, but they surged during the final 500 metres to finish at the podium.

The Men's Quadruple Sculls team consisting of Sukhmeet Singh, Jakar Khan, Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh displayed exceptional teamwork, coordination, and unwavering effort to stage a massive comeback.

Balraj Panwar narrowly misses out on podium finish at Asian Games 2023

Indian rower Balraj Panwar narrowly missed out on the bronze medal after finishing fourth in the Men's Single Sculls at the Asian Games 2023. The 24-year-old from Karnal was among the top three till the 1500-metre mark.

However, he could not push as hard as needed during the last 500 metres. Balraj Panwar eventually finished fourth, with a timing of 7:08.79s to miss out on the bronze by eight seconds.

Elsewhere, the Indian team in Women's Eight failed to impress, finishing in the last place among five teams with a timing of 7:05.71s. While they missed out on a podium finish by 17 seconds, they finished 32.10 seconds behind gold medal winners China.