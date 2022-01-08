Services Sports Control Board rowers dominate Open Sprint National Rowing Championships

K Narayana of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) exhibited his prowess to win the men’s single sculls 500m title on the concluding day of the 23rd Open Sprint National Rowing Championships.

Narayana clocked 1:56.47 seconds to finish on the top podium at this event that was conducted at the Army Rowing Course in Pune. His efforts eventually gave the SSCB team the title in the short course (500m) competition.

Kerala’s Vajith V took home silver with a time of 1:57.54 seconds while Haryana’s Kuldeep Singh was third having clocked 2:03.32 seconds.

The men’s double sculls 500m title went to the Army team of Dushyant and Sukhmeet Singh for finishing in 1:32.42 seconds. Olympian Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi won silver with a time of 1:33.17 seconds for SSCB team. Odisha’s team of Karanbir Singh and Shagandeep Singh fought hard to take the bronze in 1:33.29 seconds.

In the mixed double sculls event (500m), the pair of Shagandeep Singh and Sanjukta Dung Dung combined well to win gold with a time of 1:40.95 seconds.

Nijil PM and G Geetanjali from Telangana won silver, clocking 1:43.85 seconds while Mangal Singh and Monika Bhadoria of Madhya Pradesh won bronze. The pair clocked 1:43.95 seconds.

The SSCB, with three gold medals, topped the table with 13 points. The team also won two silver medals to take the medal tally to five.

Odisha, who won six medals, three of them gold, also had 13 points but was declared second in the competition after grabbing just one silver and two bronze medals.

Haryana, with an identical number of points, featured third on the medal tally with two gold and three bronze medals. The Army Sports Control Board (ASCB), meanwhile, were fourth.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee