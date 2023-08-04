"This is the only fair thing to do" - Fans react to reports of British Rowing abandoning its transgender policy

There have been expectations that British Rowing is set to announce the abandoning of its controversial transgender policy on Thursday (August 3), according to reports via The Telegraph. The abandoning of the existing policy will result in the women's category being restricted to only those who were born females.

The governing body has decided to follow the opinions of the majority of its 31,500 members. More than 80 percent have urged a change in British Rowing's approach so that the fairness and integrity of the female category is ensured.

Oliver Brown, the chief sports writer at The Telegraph attached the link to the article along with a tweet. He wrote:

"Exclusive: British Rowing is expected to announce tomorrow a dramatic abandoning of its controversial transgender policy, restricting the women's category solely to those born female"

Reacting to the news revealed by Oliver Brown, one of the fans of rowing wrote,

"Excellent news. Well done @BritishRowing. This is the only fair thing to do. All sports must follow suit. The sooner this sorry phase of including males in female sport is over the better."

Former American road bicycle racer and three-time World Championships medallist, Inga Thompson wrote,

"Excellent! The International Federations are stepping up and protecting women's sports!!!"

Another fan wrote,

"Finally! Women should not have to fight so hard to have their full humanity recognised by these sporting bodies. Thank you to all the female rowers who have made this happen with the courage and perseverance."

The participation of transgender athletes in women's sports has been widely talked about across various sports with several sporting bodies restricting the participation of trans athletes in the female category. Back in March, World Athletics banned transgender women from competing in the female category at International events.

How has the British Rowing team performed in the past two Olympic Games?

The British Rowing team has been a regular at the Olympic Games. Rowing has been one of the most successful sports of Great Britain in the Olympics as they have won a total of 70 medals at the Olympics.

But how did they perform in the past two editions of the Olympics? At the Tokyo Olympics, they won two medals which includes one silver medal and one bronze medal.

Competing in the men's Quadruple sculls event of Rowing, Team Great Britain consisting of Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras, and Jack Beaumont won the silver medal. In the coxed eight event, the British Rowing team finished in third place behind New Zealand and Germany.

Though Great Britain's rowing team had won only two medals in the Tokyo Olympics they had better results in the 2016 Rio Olympics. They claimed three gold medals and two silver medals.

British Rowing emerged victorious in the men's coxless four and coxed eight events. In the women's category, Team Great Britain won a lone gold medal in the coxless pair event and silver medals in the coxed eight and double sculls event.