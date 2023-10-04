Why is there no podium in the rowing event? All you need to know about rowing's unique medal ceremony tradition

Rowing is a sport steeped in tradition and respect for its competitors. Among its many unique aspects, one that often surprises spectators is the absence of a podium during medal ceremonies.

In most sports, medalists are awarded their respective medals on a raised podium, allowing them to bask in the glory of their achievements while looking down at the crowd. In rowing, however, all medalists stand on the same level ground, creating a sense of equality and camaraderie among athletes.

The reasoning behind this tradition is multifaceted. Firstly, rowing holds great respect for the opposition. Unlike some sports where winners are celebrated more extravagantly, rowers understand the grueling effort and dedication required by all participants, regardless of their final placement.

As a result, there is no distinction made between finalists except for the color of their medals.

Another reason for this unique practice is the desire to honor the spectators who witnessed the rowing races. By awarding the medals immediately after the race, spectators have the opportunity to see the athletes up close and personal, creating a more intimate and memorable experience.

Practicality also plays a role. Depending on the boat type and the specific event, rowing competitions can have varying numbers of medalists, ranging from three to 27 individuals or crews. Trying to fit such a large group onto a standard podium would be a logistical challenge.

This tradition of standing on level ground has become an integral part of rowing's identity. It symbolizes the sport's values of sportsmanship, humility, and respect for fellow competitors.

Olympic Founder Pierre de Coubertin's love for rowing

The legacy of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games, is closely tied to his passion for rowing. He was not just the visionary behind the Olympic movement but also a dedicated rower himself. His fervent love for rowing led to the sport maintaining its prominent position in the Olympic Games.

In his 'Olympic Letter XX' from 1919, the baron's deep affection for rowing was laid bare. At 56, he continued to row actively, embodying the spirit of the sport he cherished. A photograph captured in 1935 on Lake Geneva depicts the Baron, then 72, rowing with the picturesque Chateau d'Ouchy in the background.

De Coubertin's admiration for rowing was profound. He described rowing as 'the most perfect sport in existence', emphasizing the unique sensation of strength building with each stroke, set to the rhythm of nature's elements.

The deliberate, disciplined motion of rowing, occurring amidst the harmony of air and water, held a special place in his heart.