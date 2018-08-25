Round up of Indian action in Rowing at the 2018 Asian Games

India won their first Gold in Rowing at the 2018 Asian Games

Rowing at the 2018 Asian Games will be held at the JSC Lake, Palembang, Indonesia from 19 to 24 August 2018.

There are a total of 15 disciplines in Rowing with eight in the Men's and seven in the Women's categories respectively. So 15 Gold Medals at stake in this event.

China is dominant in this event, with Uzbekistan, Korea, Japan a strong force to reckon with.

In Rowing, we need to propel the boat using a fixed oar. Men's Single Sculls comprises two fixed oars driven by a single person. There is a foot pedal which the person uses to steer the boat.

Men's Single Sculls

The experienced Dattu Baban Bhokanal of India finished second in the heats with a time of 8:09.21 and had to compete in the repechage event to earn a spot in the final.

In the repechage he came first with a timing of 7:45.71 to finish first and qualified for the finals.

Bhokanal could not replicate his timing in the finals and finished sixth and last with 8:28.56.

Standings: Gold - Liang Zhang (CHN), Silver - Dongyong Kim (KOR), Bronze - Ryuta Arakawa (JPN), 6th Place - Dattu Baban Bhokanal (IND).

Women's Single Sculls

No participation from India in this event.

Standings: Gold - Yunxia Chen (CHN), Silver - Yiting Huang (TPE), Bronze - Alexandra Opachanova (KAZ).

Men's Double Sculls

Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh competed for India in the double sculls. The Indians won their heat with a timing of 7:10.26 and directly qualified for the finals.

In the finals, the duo put up a good timing of 6:50.91 but still could not make it in the top 3.

Standings: Gold - Shakhboz Kholmurzaev/Shakhboz Abdujabborov (UZB), Silver - Zhang Zhiyuan/Chen Sensen (CHN), Bronze - Prem Nampratueng/Jaruwat Saensuk (THA), 4th Place - Om Prakash/Sawarn Singh (IND).

Women's Double Sculls

India's Shelake Sayali Rajendra/Pooja Sangwan finished sixth in their heat with a time of 8:50.48.

In the Finals, they did manage to improve the time to 8:21.76 but was still not enough to finish in the medal brackets.

Standings: Gold - Jiang Yan/Li Jingjing (CHN), Silver - Kim Seul-gi/Kim Ye-ji (KOR), Bronze - Maryam Karami/Parisa Ahmadi (IRN), 6th Place - Shelake Sayali Rajendra/Pooja Sangwan (IND).

Men's Pair

Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh represented India in the Men's Pair event. They finished third in the heats with a timing of 7:37.20 and qualified for the finals.

In the finals they put up a much-improved timing of 7:10.86 to end up fourth. They missed the Bronze in a close finish with Japan who had a timing of 7:10.56.

Standings: Gold - Li Xiaoxiong/Zhao Jingbin (CHN), Silver - Sardor Tulkinkhujaev/Alisher Turdiev (UZB), Bronze - Yoshihiro Otsuka/Yuta Takano (JPN), 4th Place - Malkeet Singh/Gurinder Singh (IND).

Women's Pair

Sanjukta Dung Dung and Harpreet Kaur competed in the Women's Pair event and finished 5th in their heats 9:02.88. They had to take the hard route of winning the repechage to qualify for the finals.

In the repechage, they improved their timing to 8:54.67 and finished third which enabled them to qualify for the Final B.

They did come first in the Final B race with a time of 8:30.18 which was the best timing they achieved in the event.

Standings: Gold - Ju Rui/Lin Xinyu (CHN), Silver - Jeon Seo-Yeong/Kim Seo-Hee (KOR), Bronze - Julianti/Yayah Rokayah (INA), 7th Place - Sanjukta Dung Dung/Harpreet Kaur (IND).

Men's Lightweight Four

India finished second in the heat with a timing of 7:01.20 and had to fight the repechages to earn a spot in the final.

They finished second in the repechage event to qualify for the Finals. They also improved their timing to 6:51.88.

They did get their best timing in the finals but still fell short of the medal position 6:43.20.

Standings: Gold - Lü Fanpu, Xiong Xiong, Zhao Chao, Zhou Xuewu (CHN), Silver - Ali Buton, Ardi Isadi, Ferdiansyah, Ihram (INA), Bronze - Shehroz Hakimov, Islambek Mambetnazarov, Otamurod Rakhimov, Zafar Usmonov (UZB), 4th Place - Bhopal Singh, Pranay Ganesh N, Tejash Shinde, Jagvir Singh (IND).

Women's Lightweight Quadruple Sculls

No participation from India in this event.

Standings: Gold - Hồ Thị Lý, Lương Thị Thảo, Phạm Thị Thảo, Tạ Thanh Huyền (VIE), Silver - Mahsa Javar, Maryam Karami, Maryam Omidiparsa, Nazanin Rahmani (IRN), Bronze - Choi Yu-Ri, Ji Yoo-Jin, Jung Hye-Ri, Ku Bo-Yeun (KOR).

Men's Quadruple Sculls

The Indian's won their heats comfortably in first place to directly qualify for the Finals with a time of 6:15.18.

India won their first Gold in Rowing at the 2018 Asian Games. They finished with a timing of 6:17.13 to claim the top spot.

Standings: Gold - Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh (IND), Silver - Kakan Kusmana, Edwin Ginanjar Rudiana, Sulpianto, Memo (INA), Bronze - Piyapong Arnunamang, Methasit Phromphoem, Prem Nampratueng, Jaruwat Saensuk (THA).

Men's Lightweight Single Sculls

Dushyant qualified for the finals directly when he won his heat with a time of 7:43.08.

Dushyant of India produced his best timing in the finals 7:18.76, which enabled him to grab the Bronze medal.

Dushyant won Bronze (Image Courtesy: The Hindu)

Standings: Gold - Hyunsu Park (KOR), Silver - Hin Chun Chiu (HKG), Bronze - Dushyant (IND).

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

In the heats, they came second best to Japan and were pushed to fight in the repechage 6:57.75

In the repechage event, Indians finished first which enabled them to qualify for the Finals. 7:14.23.

The Indian duo came out with a timing of 7:04.61 to win the Bronze in the Lightweight Double Sculls. If the Indian's had repeated their heat timings in the Finals they would have won the Gold as Japan came with a timing of 7:01.70 to claim Gold.

Rohit Kumar/Bhagwan Singh win Bronze (Image Courtesy: The Quint)

Standings: Gold - Masayuki Miyaura/Masahiro Takeda (JPN), Silver - Kim Byung-Hoon/Lee Min-Hyuk (KOR), Bronze - Rohit Kumar/Bhagwan Singh (IND).

Men's Lightweight Eight

Earlier, the Indian team finished second in their Heat and had to fight it out in the repechage 6:18.68.

In the repechage, they dominated and won the group with a much better timing of 6:15.62.

The Indians came fourth in the finals with an excellent time of 6:15.00. They were a mere 15th of a second slower and missed out on the Bronze.

Standings:

Gold - Tanzil Hadid, Muhad Yakin, Rio Rizki Darmawan, Jefri Ardianto, Ali Buton, Ferdiansyah, Ihram, Ardi Isadi, Ujang Hasbulloh (INA).

Silver - Islambek Mambetnazarov, Anatoliy Krasnov, Alisher Yarov, Shehroz Hakimov, Shokhjakhon Najmiev, Zafar Usmonov, Otamurod Rakhimov, Dostonjon Bahriev, Dostonjon Khursanov (UZB).

Bronze - Kenneth Liu, Chau Yee Ping, James Wong, Tang Chiu Mang, Lam San Tung, Yuen Yun Lam, Leung Chun Shek, Wong Wai Kin, Cheung Ming Hang (HKG).

4th Place - Akshat, N. Pranay Ganesh, Rahul Giri, Lucky, Pandu Rang, Sumith, Hardeep Singh, Manish Yadav, M. Lakshman Rohith (IND).

Women's Four

The Indian's started off the heat with a poor timing of 7:57.33 and came fourth in their heat.

In the Repechage, they finished fourth with a timing of 7:53.29 and earned a spot in the finals.

India came with a timing of 7:43.49 and had to settle for the 6th spot in the Finals.

Standings: Gold - Yi Qilin, Guo Linlin, Zhang Min, Wang Fei (CHN), Silver - Đinh Thị Hảo, Trần Thị An, Lê Thị Hiền, Phạm Thị Huệ (VIE), Bronze - Chelsea Corputty, Wa Ode Fitri Rahmanjani, Julianti, Yayah Rokayah (INA), 6th Place - Harpreet Kaur, Annu, Sanjukta Dung Dung, Sayali Shelke (IND).

Women's Lightweight Single Sculls

No participation from India in this event.

Standings: Gold - Pan Dandan (CHN), Silver - Nazanin Malaei (IRN), Bronze - Lee Ka Man (HKG).

Women's Lightweight Double Sculls

No participation from India in this event.

Standings: Gold - Liang Guoru, Wu Qiang (CHN), Silver - Nazanin Rahmani, Maryam Omidiparsa (IRN), Bronze - Matinee Raruen, Phuttharaksa Neegree (THA).

The Indian's had one Gold and two Bronze from the Rowing event at the 2018 Asian Games with all of it coming from the Men's contingent.