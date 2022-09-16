World Rowing Championships 2022: Dates, format, livestream details and more 

The biggest event of the year in rowing, the World Rowing Championships, is set to be held from September 18-25 at the Labe Arena in Racice, Czech Republic. World Rowing announced that over 900 athletes from 65 nations are set to take part in the regatta, with all of them eyeing the coveted World Championship title.

Inaugurated in 1962, the event was held once every four years till 1974 after which it has been held annually. The competition is being held for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of all the countries, the United States is sending the biggest contingent with entries in 25 of the 29 boat classes. This is followed by Italy with entries in 23 boat classes.

World Rowing Championships 2022 Format & Events

The world champions are crowned in 14 Olympic boat classes - seven for men and seven for women as well as six international boat classes for lightweight rowers. In addition, para-rowers compete in nine boat classes, out of which five are Paralympic boat classes.

With diverse boat classes, the event will include the world's best athletes, including the reigning Olympic champions, and their biggest competitors with the 2024 Paris Olympics on the horizon.

Below are the Olympics, Paralympics and international events to be held at the World Rowing Championships.

Men (M): 1x, 2x, 2-, 4x, 4-, 8+

Women (W): 1x, 2x, 2-, 4x, 4-, 8+

Lightweight Men (LM): 1x, 2x, 2-, 4x

Lightweight Women (LW): 1x, 2x, 2-, 4x

Para-rowing (PR): PR1 W1x, PR1 M1x, PR2 Mix2x, PR2 M1x, PR2 W1x, PR3 Mix2x, PR3 Mix4+, PR3 M2-, PR3 W2-.

Here's the schedule for the first and second day of the championships

Sunday, 18 September (All times local - UTC+1) - Heats

09:30 - 10:19 M1x

10:26 - 10:54 W1x

11:01 - 11:29 LM1x

11:45 - 12:13 LW1x

12:20 - 12:48 LM2x

12:55 - 13:16 M2-

13:23 - 13:51 M2x

Monday 19 September - Heats

09:30 - 09:50 PR2 M1x

10:00 - PR3 M2-

10:06 - 10:12 PR3 Mix2x

10:18 - 10:30 W2-

10:36 - 10:42 LM2-

10:48 - 11:06 LW2x

11:20 - 11:38 W2x

11:44 - 11:50 LM4x

11:56 - 12:02 PR3 Mix4+

12:08 - 12:20 W4-

12:26 - 12:44 M4-

12:50 - 13:02 W4x

13:08 - 13:20 M4x

Where to watch the World Rowing Championships 2022?

The live stream of the World Rowing Championships 2022 will be available on the official World Rowing website.

What are the dimensions of the rowing course in Racice?

The rowing course in Racice was built in 1986 and stretches 2350m long and 130m wide. It is located close to the capital city of Prague and is just a 45min drive on road. It can hold races upto 2000m and has a total of eight lanes.

The course also has a 30m return lane from the finish to the start line. The entire course is stretched out in 73 hectares, including differen amenities and a holding capacity of 5000 spectators.

It has previously hosted several events such as the European Rowing Championships 2017, World Rowing Junior Championships 2018, World Rowing Under 23 Championships 2021, and many more.

Following the last race of the Championships, there will be a tribute to Czech rowing legend Ondrej Synek, who retired last year. He is a three-time Olympic medalist and five-time world rowing champion in the men's single sculls category. To honor him, there will be a 500m race arranged, where Synek will compete with his five main competitiors from the last two decades.

