3 reasons the Crusaders beat the Chiefs in R6 | Super Rugby Pacific 2024

The Crusaders finally upended their historic 0-5 start this week against the Chiefs in Round 6 of Super Rugby Pacific 2024. The hosts gave their fans something to cheer for, for the first time in a while, toppling the visitors 37-26.

The Chiefs brought their A-game, coming hard at the Crusaders with their vaunted running rugby, but the men in red stood strong as the underdogs. On that note, here are three reasons why the hosts finally snapped their losing streak.

Three reasons the Crusaders beat the Chiefs | Super Rugby Pacific 2024

Super Rugby Pacific Rd 6

#3 Nailing down the high-scoring Chiefs

The hosts made well on a game plan that prioritized capping their opponents' attack. The boys from Hamilton have garnered a reputation this season for being one of the highest-scoring outfits on the log.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, though, successfully iced up the opposition's dangerous backline, just enough to edge them in this encounter.

#2 Rhythm, rhythm, rhythm

The Crusaders claimed the middle of the chess board by acting quick in booking the first two tries of the game. Catching the visitors off guard like this gave them invaluable rhythm, which carried them throughout the game.

Riding high on their wave of rhythm, Robertson's men confidently capitalized on quick balls to the backline to give the opposition some of their own medicine.

#1 Exploiting small opportunities

The course of this Super Rugby Pacific tie was determined early on when the Crusaders made good on small chances offered to them by a complacent Chiefs side. Both the hosts' first two tries came by way of sneaky plays around the ruck, followed up with intense pressure on the visitors' goal line.

Coming into the encounter riding a five-game losing streak meant that Robertson's men had to come out guns ablaze if they were to hold any candle to the Super Rugby Pacific second-seed.

Nevertheless, making the most of the small chances that the men from Hamilton afforded them certainly went a long way in their quest.