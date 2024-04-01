3 reasons why the Sale Sharks schooled the Exeter Chiefs in R14 | Gallagher Premiership 2023-24

A storm awaited the Exeter Chiefs when they took the road to play the Sale Sharks in Round 14 of the Gallagher Premiership. The eighth-seeded Sharks brought the hammer down in a 41-5 upset over the sixth-seeded Chiefs.

Sale coach Paul Deacon brought his men into the tie with a mountain to climb, as they've fallen far from being runners-up last season. However, they didn't stutter in taking the visitors to task in a one-sided run-over.

Sale winger Tom Roebuck held his jersey high with a dominant hat-trick, while the Chiefs could mount nothing more than an unconverted try. That said, here are three reasons why the Sale Sharks blew out the Exeter Chiefs in Round 14 of the Gallagher Premiership 2023-24.

3 reasons why the Sale Sharks schooled the Exeter Chiefs | Gallagher Premiership

Sharks v Exeter Chiefs - Gallagher Premiership Rugby

#3 The Sale Sharks quickly opened up the floodgates

With an emphasis on sound fundamentals early on, the Sharks quickly separated themselves from their rivals. Their strong discipline with regard to their structures and overall game plan laid a solid foundation from where they could comfortably play the defence that the Chiefs gave them.

Pounding hard at Exeter's defence, a number of Sale stars helped themselves to a serving on the scoreboard. Roebuck's hat-trick was the icing on a cake of tries by hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and scrumhalfs Gus Warr and Raffi Quirke.

England international flyhalf George Ford stood tall with his trusted right boot, converting four of the tries and one penalty.

#2 The Sale Sharks capitalised on good field position early on

Within the first 10 minutes, Sale had Exeter pinned down inside their 22. Making the most of the favorable field position, the hosts pushed it over to claim the early lead.

With a strong focus on capitalising in similar situations, the championship eight-seed had their rivals playing with a hand behind their back from the get-go.

#1 The Sale Sharks looked far more competent with ball in hand

By emphasising secure ball possession at ruck time and free play, Paul Deacon's men constantly looked in control of the game. This came in handy especially inside Exeter territory when they made the most of chances granted to them by an underfiring Chiefs defence.

Keeping the ball out of Exeter hands, Sale posed a far greater threat throughout the matchup; something that'll be important if they are to drive their way further up the Gallagher Premiership log this season.