The second round of Rugby World Cup action kicked off on Thursday (Sept. 14) as hosts France went head-to-head with 17th-ranked Uruguay in Villeneuve-d'Ascq. The French topped to South Americans 27-12 in a game that was much closer than the scoreboard reflected.

Ranked third in world rugby, the Roosters came into the fixture as the betting favorites. While they delivered the goods without some of their best players, there were greater concerns about their play.

The final score of 27-12 was indeed within the range of betting lines, but it also didn't reflect the list of red flags in France's game.

That said, here are three problems that the hosts have to solve if they are to make a deep Rugby World Cup run this year.

3 Red Flags for France as they Topple Uruguay in Rugby World Cup Round 2

#3) The Roosters' defensive tactics lacked against a 17th-ranked opponent

One would expect the third-ranked nation in the world to completely pancake number 17. But that wasn't the case on Sept. 14.

While the hosts did exhibit the power that their superior players possess, they lacked tactical awareness. The French were often caught scrambling in defence to cover up their own neglected gaps.

Nonetheless, Uruguay's attacking efforts must be commended. Although they lacked competitive strength, they still delivered an exciting blend of Sevens and National Rugby League play. Since they layered their attack with enough depth, the backline was freed up to be creative.

While it was a thrill to watch the South Americans' running rugby, it raised a big red flag for France's defence. Regardless of them not playing all their starters, the team's defensive approach in general left plenty to desire.

#2) Discipline hindered France's game

The Roosters' shortage of discipline in defence disrupted their efforts of putting down Uruguay. In addition to a lack of effective tactics, Frenchman Romain Taofifenua's yellow card in the 28th minute didn't help them either.

When a team ranked as low as Uruguay runs wild on you like a 2011 All Blacks outfit, there's call for concern. Despite the underdogs boasting a pretty attractive product of running rugby, the French had to put them down far quicker than they did.

The penalties that the Rugby World Cup hosts conceded didn't aid their efforts either. If it wasn't for the Uruguayans' failure to capitalize on goalline opportunities, the men in navy would've likely found themselves in a far more dire situation against the South Americans.

#1) The Roosters were saved by Uruguay's mistakes

Uruguay played against themselves. This was most evident in two must-score chances that they squandered during key moments of the game. They had two crucial lineouts inside their opponents' 22 that they failed to capitalize on.

The way in which the underdogs often played against themselves was underscored by their simple yet frustrating handling errors. These contributed greatly to their goalline woes as they knocked the ball on in critical moments of the game.

If the French aim to make a hard run at Rugby World Cup glory, there's a couple of areas that they have to work on. Luckily for them, not only did they win against the Uruguayans, but they were fortunate enough to have some light shed on their shortcomings.