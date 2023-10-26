3 ways the Springboks could again run the All Blacks out of town | South Africa v New Zealand | Rugby World Cup 2023

The world stage is set for the greatest rivalry in rugby history to go down once again as South Africa take on New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris on Oct. 28. It's the legendary tale of two dynasties that traces back decades.

Since 2003, no team besides the Springboks and All Blacks have won the coveted Webb Ellis Cup, as the two nations have dominated world rugby. Oddly enough, though, the two powerhouses haven't met in a Rugby World Cup final since 1995. There, a famous Joel Stransky dropkick bagged South Africa their first World Cup trophy.

Nonetheless, after 28 years, the iconic rivalry returns to the biggest stage in world rugby - the Rugby World Cup final. On that note, let's dive into three ways South Africa could topple New Zealand in the big fixture.

#3) Springboks need to shut down All Blacks' key players

As seen against Argentina in the semifinals, the likes of All Blacks Jordy Barrett and Will Jordan can run wild on defence if not contained. The theme will likely carry over to the grand finale on Oct. 28.

The genius of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will have to be on full display if South Africa needs to lock down New Zealand stars Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan and Richie Mo'unga.

If the defending champions can shut down the Kiwi stars, they will be in a favorable position to bag the Webb Ellis Cup again.

#2) South Africa needs to dominate at scrum time

Looking back at the earlier rounds of the Rugby World Cup knockouts, South Africa's dominance at scrum time played a crucial role in building momentum.

Paired with their phenomenal fitness, they made use of scrums during key moments late in games to get on the front foot. The theme could be one to look out for in the Rugby World Cup final, as Rassie Erasmus and Co. look to gain strategic advantages in key aspects of the game.

#1) All Blacks struggle to get the ball wide

A key takeaway from New Zealand's semifinal clash with Argentina is how dangerous their wide balls were. When given enough room, Mo'unga's wide passes saw Jordy Barrett, Will Jordan and Beauden Barrett run amuck on the Pumas.

However, the Springboks' famous high-intensity rush defence could come in handy to disrupt the pace of the All Blacks' attack. South African forwards shooting up in defence could halt the ball from going further than second receiver.

Overall, it's going to be the small battles that could have the biggest impact on the game, as evidenced by how England gained initial momentum against South Africa in the semifinals.