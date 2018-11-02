5 greatest Rugby Union players of all time

Rugby is one of the most difficult team sports in the world and continues to attract a lot of fanfare and interest worldwide. Countries like New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, England, Ireland, France and Wales are the top rugby-playing nations in the world and have produced some outstanding players throughout the decades.

New Zealand are the most successful rugby nation of all time and have won 3 World Cups and numerous Rugby Championship titles. Naturally, they have produced the maximum number of prodigious rugby talents. Countries like Australia, France, South Africa and Ireland have produced some outstanding players too. Moreover, Rugby consists of specific roles for the players in each of the 15 positions and therefore, it becomes difficult to compare players of different positions.

Still, we have tried to come at a conclusion based upon the performances and the overall impact of the players. A lot of great players like David Campese, Johnny Wilkinson and Bryan Havana had to be left behind while making the list. Still, we hope that this list would satisfy most of the rugby lovers and seem to be acceptable to them. Our list features 3 players from New Zealand, 1 from Australia and 1 from Ireland.

#5 Jonah Lomu (New Zealand)

Jonah Lomu

Jonah Lomu was the first superstar of Rugby and played a major role in popularizing the game worldwide. He starred for the All Blacks in the 1995 Rugby World Cup and became a household name after the tournament. He destroyed England almost single-handedly by scoring 3 tries against them. He literally ran over Mike Catt while scoring one of those tries and it underlined his immense strength. Lomu used to overpower and outmuscle the opposition players with consummate ease on a regular basis.

The 6 feet 4 inches tall Lomu managed to score 37 tries for New Zealand in only 63 matches in his international career. He also scored a wonderful last-minute try to beat the Wallabies in a crucial Bledisloe cup match. He primarily played as a left winger and although Doug Howlett holds the record of scoring the highest number of tries in rugby internationals, Lomu remains the greatest winger the game has ever seen. He died of a kidney failure at a very young age but has been able to leave behind an incomparable legacy as a player.

