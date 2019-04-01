×
Bulls vs Jaguares Preview

Keagile
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
11   //    01 Apr 2019, 15:33 IST

Blue Bulls
Blue Bulls

This week we are visited by a team filled to the brim with internationals which spanked us 27-12 in round two. We were dominated in every way possible in Buenos Aires, where our forwards never got close to the opposition try line. The only points we earned were the four penalties which Handre Pollard converted. It was a pathetic performance and we were bullied by one of the youngest franchises in the competition. A repeat of this performance should not be tolerated at Loftus.

The biggest error from the Buenos Aires fixture was the bad tackling. It happened several times but Odendaals' one led specifically to Orlandos 16th minute try. It is the single biggest fault Pote Humans' side had that week, and perhaps throughout the season. Perhaps more time has been spent bench-pressing since Round 2.

By the way hooker and veteran Agustin Creevy is mentoring two very young guns, props Mayco Vivas and Santiago Medrano, and is moulding them into vicious panthers. Nyakane, Brits and Gqoboka will have their work cut out for them, especially with the rolling maul and scrums. And take my word for it, those boys are going to be amazing. They seem like a big secret given the lack of hype surrounding them, right? Behold the future of South American rugby.

In their short history they have never defeated us at home and vice versa. This team is actually currently in the process of making history, and did so by finishing second in the South African Conference in 2018 and "just" missed the playoffs.

It has always been tit-for-tat so a close encounter and a very close Bulls loss is my prediction, similar to the one in Buenos Aires. The Jaguares have evolved thus are no longer a tit-for-tat side and just look too good at the moment despite their current three match losing streak. All while making (relatively small) history.

