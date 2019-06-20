Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Pools announced for 2019/20 campaign

After today's draw in Lausanne, we now know the make-up of the pools for next season's European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Club sides from countries including England, Ireland, Wales, France and Italy discovered their fate earlier this afternoon.

Last season's Champions Cup winners, Saracens, were handed arguably the toughest of the four pools, as they were grouped alongside Munster, Racing 92 and Ospreys.

Clermont Auvergne, who lifted the Challenge Cup last term, were placed into Pool 3 and will take on Ulster, Harlequins and Bath.

ASM Clermont Auvergne v La Rochelle - European Challenge Cup Final

Leinster, who lost out to Saracens in last season's showpiece final in Newcastle, will face Lyon, Northampton Saints and Benetton in Pool 1.

Recently crowned Top 14 champions Toulouse will contest Pool 5 with Connacht, Gloucester and Montpellier.

Stuart Hogg will make a swift return to Scotstoun Stadium with new club Exeter Chiefs to take on his former employers Glasgow Warriors. The two clubs are joined by La Rochelle and Sale Sharks in Pool 2.

In the Challenge Cup, 2017/18 winners Cardiff Blues were drawn into Pool 5 alongside Leicester Tigers, Pau and Rugby Calvisano.

Scarlets - who reached the semi-finals of the Champions Cup two seasons ago - will compete in the pool stage of the second-tier tournament for the first time in their history.

Brad Mooar's side will come up against Toulon, London Irish and Bayonne.

Wasps drop down into Challenge Cup after a disappointing display in the Gallagher Premiership last season, and are in Pool 3 with Edinburgh, Bordeaux-Begles and Agen.

Castres - champions of France two years ago - will battle it out with Worcester Warriors, Dragons and Russian outfit Enisei STM in Pool 1.

Having reached the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup last time out, Bristol Bears will look to go further in 2019/20. Pat Lam's side will be vying for a place in the knockout stage alongside Stade Français, Zebre and Brive in Pool 4.

Champions Cup Pools - 2019/20

Pool One: Leinster, Lyon, Northampton Saints, Benetton

Pool Two: Exeter Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors, La Rochelle, Sale Sharks

Pool Three: ASM Clermont Auvergne, Ulster Rugby, Harlequins, Bath

Pool Four: Saracens, Munster, Racing 92, Ospreys

Pool Five: Toulouse, Gloucester, Connacht, Montpellier

Challenge Cup Pools - 2019/20

Pool One: Castres Olympique, Worcester Warriors, Dragons, Enisei-STM

Pool Two: Scarlets, RC Toulon, London Irish, Bayonne

Pool Three: Wasps, Edinburgh Rugby, Bordeaux-Begles, Agen

Pool Four: Stade Francais Paris, Bristol Bears, Zebre Rugby Club, Brive

Pool Five: Cardiff Blues, Leicester Tigers, Pau, Rugby Calvisano