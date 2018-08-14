DHL Express welcomes Rugby World Cup 2019™ trophy to India

India is a part of the Trophy’s worldwide tour across 18 countries

Mumbai, August 09, 2018 | As the Official Logistics Partner of Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2019™, DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, welcomed the prestigious Webb Ellis Cup to Mumbai.

The Trophy’s arrival in India is part of its 18-month tour across 18 established and developing rugby nations. India is the eighth pit stop for the Trophy, following its departure from the Philippines.

The Trophy was unveiled at DHL Express’ office in Mumbai by Rahul Bose, Bollywood celebrity and former Indian rugby player, and RS Subramanian, Country Manager of DHL Express India. Also present at the unveiling event were Neha Pardeshi, Captain of Indian Women’s Rugby 7s, Vabhiz Bharucha, Captain of Indian Women’s Rugby XVs and Gautam Dagar, Captain of Indian Men’s Rugby.

From the left: Vabhiz Bharucha - Captain of Indian Women’s Rugby XVs, George Lawson - CEO DHL Global Forwarding, R.S. Subramanian - Country Manager, DHL Express India Pvt Ltd., Rahul Bose Bollywood celebrity and former Indian rugby player, Neha Pardeshi - Captain of Indian Women’s Rugby 7s and Gautam Dagar - Captain of Indian Men’s Rugby at the unveiling of Webb Ellis Cup during the Rugby World Cup 2019™ trophy tour in Mumbai

RS Subramanian, Country Manager, DHL Express India, said, “With rugby emerging as one of the fastest growing sports in the world, we are honored to extend our support to RWC 2019™ as the Official Logistics Partner. Our longstanding commitment to the game stems from our shared synergies of teamwork, speed, precision, passion and the spirit to strive for excellence, with the sport. We are proud to provide a platform to the sport in India through the Trophy Tour. With India transitioning from being a pure play cricket-loving nation to exploring other sports as well, the time to promote rugby is perfect.”

According to Brett Gosper, CEO, World Rugby, India has the third largest rugby fan base in the world. This is the first time that the tournament will be hosted in Asia, with Japan being the host country for RWC 2019™.

Speaking at the occasion, Rahul Bose, said, “As a rugby enthusiast, I am thrilled to see India being chosen as one of the nations for the RWC 2019™ Trophy Tour. Today in India, the sport is played in one-third of the country, across 210 districts, However, we still have a long way to go and with partners like DHL who have had a longstanding association with the game across the globe, will only assist to promote the growth of rugby in India.” As the Official Logistics Partner, DHL Express will help to deliver the year’s biggest international sporting event to millions of fans around the world. The competition in 2019 follows on from DHL’s role as Official Logistics Partner for Rugby World Cup 2015™ in England, where it handled freight and logistics for all participating teams. The company’s support also included stadium infrastructure and fit-out, fulfilment of international ticket distribution and delivery of doping samples to testing laboratories, among many other requirements.

DHL Express has maintained its leadership position in India since 1979, providing customers with access to 598 cities and over 33,000 locations within the country. The company has over 60,000 customers in India, including importers, exporters, manufacturers, entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses. With a robust nationwide network of over 400 vehicles on road, 19 weekly inter-continental flights, 67 daily international and 80 domestic commercial flights, DHL Express customers in India have access to an international network of over 220 countries and territories.