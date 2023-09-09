New Zealand v France: How the Roosters ran the 3-time world champions out of Paris in the 2023 Rugby World Cup opener

The stakes were high as New Zealand and France kicked off their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaigns. Both teams had it tough right out of the gates, playing a game that'll be crucial to their seeding at the end of the World Cup group stage.

The All Blacks exploded out of the gates guns ablaze as outside centre Rieko Ioane split the French defence wide open within the first three minutes. The movement shortly after ended with a cross-kick try by Mark Telea. Although flyhalf Richie Mo'unga missed the conversation attempt, New Zealand claimed the high ground early on.

Rugby World Cup France 2023

Le Bleu replied soon after when fullback Thomas Ramos converted on a penalty attempt to pull the tournament hosts back into the game. After that, the game cooled down a bit until Ramos again converted a penalty kick at goal in the 19th minute to give the Roosters a 6-5 lead.

But the Kiwis didn't let go. Mo'unga redeemed himself by bagging a penalty goalkick to hand his side the lead again at 8-6. But Thomas Ramos see-sawed the scoreline right back in the hosts' favor with another penalty conversion.

Riding a 9-8 lead, France then missed a golden opportunity to extend their lead when Ramos narrowly hooked a penalty goalkick. It turned out to almost cost them dearly as New Zealand launched a fiery attack right before half-time. A pass out the back of a pod sent the All Black backline flying deep into Rooster territory.

Luckily for Le Bleu, the attack surprisingly fizzled out, which would ultimately send the teams into the locker room, 9-8 in France's favor at the half.

France slowly drive New Zealand out of town: 2023 Rugby World Cup Opener

Rugby World Cup France 2023

Similar to how they started the first half, the Kiwis kicked down the door early in the second. A perfectly executed set piece in their own half saw New Zealand quickly drive into France's half.

A wide pass that narrowly stayed flat put winger Mark Telea into open space down the sideline to score the All Blacks' second try. While Mo'unga again missed the 2-point conversation, New Zealand held the summit at 13-9.

Kiwi fans then bit their nails when a French cross-kick threatened to turn into a try as Rooster right-winger Damian Penaud flew down the sideline - only to be denied by a brilliant cross-defence tackle at the goal line.

Rugby World Cup France 2023

Nonetheless, Penaud would soon after be rewarded for his hard work, scoring a try in the very corner he was denied in moments prior. With the 2-pointer converted, the tournament hosts fiercely claimed a 16-13 lead.

However, things went from bad to worse for the Kiwis when winger Will Jordan was booked with a yellow shortly after for an air tackle on Thomas Ramos. Ramos was fine, however, he missed an important penalty goalkick a brief while later.

With the score still iced at 16-13, New Zealand seemed like they're slowly losing their footing in Paris. The Roosters piled on when they bagged two more penalty goals from distance. Ramos maintained a kicking game strong enough to keep the All Blacks at bay.

However, the Kiwis would ultimately fall far short. Some final action followed when a deep box kick from the hosts was beautifully retrieved for a try by reserve Melvyn Jaminet in the dying minutes of the Rugby World Cup opener.

France 27 - 13 New Zealand