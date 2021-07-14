France combine tenacity and elegance to end their 31-year drought against the Wallabies

France combined some physicality with elegance at times to end their 31-year drought down under against the Wallabies with a 28-26 win.

Just like in the opening game of the three-test series, the second test went to the final hooter, and this time, the French side had to come from behind to win on Australian soil for the first time since 1990.

Although France managed just one try in the test, owing to a much more structured Wallabies defense, they were terrific at the breakdown. Dave Rennie’s side struggled to match France’s tenacity at the breakdown.

The first half saw France (4) edge the Wallabies (2) in terms of turnovers initiated, and Fabien Galthie’s side kept up their intensity in the second half as well. The Wallabies didn’t muster a single turnover, as France didn’t have to score a try.

France full-back Melvyn Jaminet’s kicking was on point as he converted a total of seven penalties – four of them in the second half. Despite having a lot of possession of the Rugby ball in the second half, the Wallabies weren’t able to breach a well-organised French defense.

France see off Marika Koroibete’s threat to end their drought

Marika Koroibete was perhaps the pick of the players from the Wallabies as the winger made 181 meters and had as many as 15 carries, 14 of them into the gain line

Not only was Koroibete slaloming past players, but his work-rate was incredible as well. His disallowed try in the first half, because of a forward pass in the build-up, would have done his performance more justice.

Skipper Michael Hooper was also involved in pretty much everything, but in the end, France had the brains and brawn to re-take the lead through a penalty just two minutes before the final hooter.

Special mention should go to Cameron Woki, whose performance will perhaps force Galthie into selecting him more often as a flanker. This was perhaps the French B or maybe even C team, but the work-rate they showed will make defensive coach Shaun Edwards proud.

Wallabies Coach Dave Rennie sounded a bit pensive after the game and admitted that France were better at the breakdown, which cost the Wallabies the game.

“We were disappointed. We didn't get off to the fast start that we wanted but we fought our way back in and thought we'd stolen it late but not to be.

“You've got to give France credit – they were really good over the ball ... and that had a massive effect on our continuity and ability to hurt them.

“It's disappointing but we have seen a lot of character in this group and we are pretty determined, so we will bounce back on Saturday.”

With the series now tied at 1-1, the Wallabies will hope to make home advantage count when the two sides square off once again on Saturday.

