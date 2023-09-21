Who is Ryan Fox’s father? Exploring all about All Black great Grant Fox

Grant Fox is the father of New Zealand professional golfer Ryan Fox, currently top 25 in the world of golf and the winner of the BMW PGA Championship. It is not surprising that his father was also a decorated sportsman. He has multiple world records in the game of rugby and was a member of the All Blacks team that won the first ever Rugby World Cup in 1987.

Winning the first world cup definitely etched Grant in the annals of sporting history. However, this is not the only history-defining achievement he had for that tournament; Grant holds two world records (achieved in the premier Rugby World Cup) - most points scored in a World Cup, with a staggering 126, and the most conversions in one world cup tournament.

During his stint with the All Blacks (New Zealand's national rugby union team), Grant was the main goalkicker for the team and scored a phenomenal 645 points across 46 test games. He is considered a trailblazer for world-class goalkickers, especially cementing the current techniques such as leaning the ball forward.

All Black selector Grant Fox before an international match (image via Getty)

Grant Fox was granted the honour of being a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1995 for his invaluable services to the sport of rugby. He is currently a commentator on multiple broadcasting channels.

Who is Grant Fox's father?

Ryan Fox had an internationally renowned sportsman as a father, and the same can be said for Grant Fox. His father Wallace (Ryan's grandfather) was a first-class cricketer and toured to England in 1937. He headed that tour's batting averages, scoring an average of 41. His peak cricketing years were lost to the Second World War.

Wallace played for the national Kiwi team until 1953, with a batting average of 21. This is widely considered to not be indicative of his batting prowess. Following his stint as a player, he coached the national team to their first Test victory against the West Indies in 1956.

Ryan Fox has an illustrious sporting history to live up to and a win in the recent BMW PGA Championship is indicative of future success.